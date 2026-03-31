Morgan Stanley Issues Pessimistic Forecast for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Stock Price

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB - Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $72.00 to $65.00 in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an "equal weight" rating on the financial services provider's stock. Morgan Stanley's price target suggests a potential upside of 25.31% from the stock's current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on USB. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, January 5th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Evercore raised their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an "in-line" rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $59.93.

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U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

USB traded up $0.99 on Tuesday, hitting $51.87. The company's stock had a trading volume of 6,642,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,239,329. The firm has a market cap of $80.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.04. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $55.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.82. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $35.18 and a 12 month high of $61.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.48% and a net margin of 17.66%.The company had revenue of $7.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $7.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at U.S. Bancorp

In related news, insider Mark G. Runkel sold 32,195 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.65, for a total value of $1,952,626.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 97,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,927,203.20. The trade was a 24.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On U.S. Bancorp

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chemung Canal Trust Co. raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 205.5% during the 3rd quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 68,327 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $3,302,000 after purchasing an additional 45,963 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,749,812 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $84,568,000 after buying an additional 41,803 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 358,972 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $17,738,000 after buying an additional 47,537 shares during the period. Synergy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 119,962 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $5,428,000 after buying an additional 59,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SteelPeak Wealth LLC raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 757.8% during the third quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 176,500 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $8,622,000 after acquiring an additional 155,925 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.60% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting U.S. Bancorp

Here are the key news stories impacting U.S. Bancorp this week:

Positive Sentiment: Elavon (a U.S. Bank subsidiary) expanded its Quick Capital partnership with Liberis into Canada, opening access to fast funding for ~202,000 Canadian SMBs — a distribution and product expansion that could grow origination volumes, fee income and cross‑sell opportunities. Elavon and Liberis Expand Partnership

Elavon (a U.S. Bank subsidiary) expanded its Quick Capital partnership with Liberis into Canada, opening access to fast funding for ~202,000 Canadian SMBs — a distribution and product expansion that could grow origination volumes, fee income and cross‑sell opportunities. Positive Sentiment: U.S. Bank integrated Built’s AI-native construction finance platform into its consumer and commercial workflows to speed funding and give borrowers/clients real-time visibility on new‑build mortgages — a capability that can boost mortgage originations and reduce servicing friction. U.S. Bank Enhances Consumer Mortgage Experience

U.S. Bank integrated Built’s AI-native construction finance platform into its consumer and commercial workflows to speed funding and give borrowers/clients real-time visibility on new‑build mortgages — a capability that can boost mortgage originations and reduce servicing friction. Positive Sentiment: U.S. Bancorp named Toby Clements as senior EVP and Chief Operations Officer to lead client service centers and global operations (over ~16,000 employees). The hire signals a focus on operational execution and scale efficiencies that investors favor for margin and service improvements. USB appoints Toby Clements as COO

U.S. Bancorp named Toby Clements as senior EVP and Chief Operations Officer to lead client service centers and global operations (over ~16,000 employees). The hire signals a focus on operational execution and scale efficiencies that investors favor for margin and service improvements. Neutral Sentiment: U.S. Bank is extending home‑improvement loan terms by up to two years to address affordability — likely to support originations and customer retention but could compress yields or extend credit exposure. U.S. Bank extends loan terms

U.S. Bank is extending home‑improvement loan terms by up to two years to address affordability — likely to support originations and customer retention but could compress yields or extend credit exposure. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst commentary and research pieces are weighing U.S. Bancorp’s ability to sustain capital returns; coverage notes decent liquidity and an investment‑grade profile but stops short of a clear catalyst. Is U.S. Bancorp Poised to Sustain Its Capital Return Strategy?

Analyst commentary and research pieces are weighing U.S. Bancorp’s ability to sustain capital returns; coverage notes decent liquidity and an investment‑grade profile but stops short of a clear catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Oppenheimer cut its price target on USB to $71, a sign that some sell‑side views are becoming more cautious — such revisions can limit upside or trigger short‑term pressure despite operational wins. Oppenheimer Cuts USB Price Target

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp NYSE: USB is a bank holding company and the parent of U.S. Bank, a national commercial bank that provides a wide range of banking, investment, mortgage, trust and payment services. The company operates through consumer and business banking, commercial banking, payment services, and wealth management segments. Its product set includes deposit accounts, consumer and commercial lending, mortgage origination and servicing, credit and debit card services, treasury and cash management, merchant processing, and institutional and trust services.

Headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, U.S.

Further Reading

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