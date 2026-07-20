Morgan Stanley Issues Positive Forecast for Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) Stock Price

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM - Get Free Report) had its target price raised by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $58.00 to $60.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an "underweight" rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley's price objective points to a potential downside of 30.12% from the stock's previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a report on Friday. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Archer Daniels Midland from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Barclays increased their target price on Archer Daniels Midland from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Archer Daniels Midland from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $75.67.

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Archer Daniels Midland Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of ADM stock opened at $85.86 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $41.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.50 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.27. Archer Daniels Midland has a 1 year low of $52.96 and a 1 year high of $86.00.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $20.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $21.35 billion. Archer Daniels Midland had a net margin of 1.34% and a return on equity of 7.37%. Archer Daniels Midland's revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. Archer Daniels Midland has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.150-4.70 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Archer Daniels Midland will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Archer Daniels Midland

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland during the fourth quarter worth about $402,743,000. Procyon Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Archer Daniels Midland by 174.0% during the 4th quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 39,442 shares of the company's stock worth $2,268,000 after purchasing an additional 25,048 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB increased its holdings in Archer Daniels Midland by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 399,047 shares of the company's stock worth $22,941,000 after purchasing an additional 33,647 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Archer Daniels Midland by 1,542.1% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 397,444 shares of the company's stock valued at $22,849,000 after buying an additional 373,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 70,613 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,060,000 after purchasing an additional 14,829 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.28% of the company's stock.

About Archer Daniels Midland

Archer Daniels Midland Company (ADM) is a global agricultural processor and food-ingredient provider that sources, transports and processes oilseeds, corn, wheat and other agricultural commodities. The company operates large-scale crushing, refining and processing facilities that produce vegetable oils, protein meals, corn sweeteners, starches, ethanol, animal feeds and a wide range of food and industrial ingredients. ADM also develops specialty ingredients and solutions for human and animal nutrition, food and beverage formulation, and industrial applications such as bio-based materials and renewable fuels.

ADM's business combines commodity origination and merchandising with downstream manufacturing and ingredient formulation.

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