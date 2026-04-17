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Morgan Stanley Issues Positive Forecast for Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) Stock Price

Written by MarketBeat
April 17, 2026
Schneider National logo with Transportation background
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Key Points

  • Morgan Stanley raised its target price on Schneider National to $38 with an "overweight" rating, implying roughly a 31% upside from the prior close.
  • Analyst coverage is mixed but leans positive: MarketBeat shows a consensus "Moderate Buy" with a $28.93 average target, based on 1 Strong Buy, 7 Buys and 9 Holds.
  • Schneider missed the latest quarter (EPS $0.13 vs. $0.21 estimate; revenue $1.25B vs. $1.45B expected) but its board authorized a $150 million share buyback (about 2.9% of outstanding shares).
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by May 1st.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR - Get Free Report) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research report issued on Friday. The brokerage presently has an "overweight" rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley's price objective would suggest a potential upside of 31.00% from the company's previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Schneider National from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Benchmark reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Schneider National in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Citigroup upgraded Schneider National from a "sell" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 9th. National Bank Financial set a $27.00 price objective on Schneider National in a report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Schneider National from $19.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Schneider National currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $28.93.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Schneider National

Schneider National Stock Performance

NYSE SNDR opened at $29.01 on Friday. Schneider National has a 12-month low of $20.11 and a 12-month high of $30.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.59, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.05. The business's 50 day moving average is $27.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.08). Schneider National had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 3.66%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Schneider National will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Schneider National declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, January 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company's leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Schneider National

In other news, CFO Darrell George Campbell sold 6,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.89, for a total transaction of $173,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 66,275 shares in the company, valued at $1,914,684.75. This represents a 8.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 23.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Schneider National

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SNDR. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Schneider National by 29.9% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 156,712 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,316,000 after buying an additional 36,117 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Schneider National in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,165,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Schneider National during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,815,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in Schneider National by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 194,247 shares of the company's stock worth $4,110,000 after purchasing an additional 34,214 shares during the period. Finally, MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schneider National in the 3rd quarter valued at $749,000. 28.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Schneider National Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Schneider National, Inc is a leading provider of transportation and logistics services in North America. The company offers a full spectrum of solutions, including truckload transportation, intermodal services and dedicated logistics. Through these offerings, Schneider supports the movement of goods ranging from dry van freight to refrigerated and flatbed shipments, while also providing customized supply chain management and warehousing capabilities.

Founded in 1935 by Al Schneider as a single-truck operation in Green Bay, Wisconsin, the company has grown into one of the industry's most recognized carriers.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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