Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Price Target Raised to $225.00 at Argus

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS - Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Argus from $210.00 to $225.00 in a report released on Thursday,MarketScreener reports. The firm currently has a "buy" rating on the financial services provider's stock. Argus' price objective indicates a potential upside of 17.20% from the stock's current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $173.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday. Rothschild & Co Redburn dropped their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $175.00 to $171.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citizens Jmp reiterated a "market perform" rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Thursday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $197.06.

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Morgan Stanley Price Performance

Shares of MS stock opened at $191.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $303.59 billion, a PE ratio of 18.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.19. The firm's 50-day moving average is $168.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.36. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $104.78 and a 12 month high of $194.59.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.41. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 14.09%.The company had revenue of $20.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $19.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.60 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 32,968 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.61, for a total transaction of $6,020,286.48. Following the transaction, the insider owned 357,342 shares in the company, valued at $65,254,222.62. This trade represents a 8.45% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Eric F. Grossman sold 21,555 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.00, for a total value of $3,966,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 171,005 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $31,464,920. This represents a 11.19% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders sold 129,191 shares of company stock worth $23,736,506. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Morgan Stanley

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MS. Purpose Unlimited Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Motiv8 Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.19% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Morgan Stanley

Here are the key news stories impacting Morgan Stanley this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 beat: MS reported EPS $3.43 on $20.58B revenue, above expectations; equity trading and investment banking were key drivers and wealth management posted strong net new assets — a core reason the stock rallied. Business Wire Q1 Release

Q1 beat: MS reported EPS $3.43 on $20.58B revenue, above expectations; equity trading and investment banking were key drivers and wealth management posted strong net new assets — a core reason the stock rallied. Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrades: Multiple firms raised forecasts/targets after the print (Keefe Bruyette & Woods to $218, BofA to $225 and others), extending upside and supporting buy/ outperform calls. Benzinga: Analyst Price Target Moves

Analyst upgrades: Multiple firms raised forecasts/targets after the print (Keefe Bruyette & Woods to $218, BofA to $225 and others), extending upside and supporting buy/ outperform calls. Positive Sentiment: Capital return & dividend: Firm announced a $1.00 quarterly dividend and repurchased stock in Q1 — signals of cash generation and shareholder returns that strengthen the rally case. QuiverQuant: Q1 Coverage

Capital return & dividend: Firm announced a $1.00 quarterly dividend and repurchased stock in Q1 — signals of cash generation and shareholder returns that strengthen the rally case. Positive Sentiment: New product traction — Bitcoin ETF: MS’s spot Bitcoin trust gathered ~ $100M+ in its first week, showing distribution capability in wealth channels and opening a new fee/revenue stream. Cointelegraph: Bitcoin ETF Inflows

New product traction — Bitcoin ETF: MS’s spot Bitcoin trust gathered ~ $100M+ in its first week, showing distribution capability in wealth channels and opening a new fee/revenue stream. Neutral Sentiment: Regulatory/capital outlook: CFO said U.S. capital rule overhaul should leave Morgan Stanley’s requirements flat or modestly lower — a potential structural tailwind if realized but dependent on final rulemaking. Reuters: Capital Relief/Lobbying

Regulatory/capital outlook: CFO said U.S. capital rule overhaul should leave Morgan Stanley’s requirements flat or modestly lower — a potential structural tailwind if realized but dependent on final rulemaking. Neutral Sentiment: Strategic commentary: Management highlighted tokenization and blockchain as part of wealth‑platform evolution and flagged private‑credit risks — important long‑term themes but not immediate earnings drivers. Bitcoin.com: Tokenization Comments

Strategic commentary: Management highlighted tokenization and blockchain as part of wealth‑platform evolution and flagged private‑credit risks — important long‑term themes but not immediate earnings drivers. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling and valuation notes: Filings show senior insider sales and some commentators warn valuation is rich after the rally — could cap upside and add short‑term volatility/rotation risk. Seeking Alpha: Valuation Commentary

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley NYSE: MS is a global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1935 by Henry S. Morgan and Harold Stanley, the company provides a broad range of investment banking, securities, wealth management and investment management services to corporations, governments, institutions and individual investors. Leadership has been guided by a senior executive team and board of directors; James P. Gorman has served as the company's chief executive and chairman in recent years.

The firm's primary business activities are organized around three principal businesses: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management and Investment Management.

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