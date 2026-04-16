Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Bank of America Analyst Says

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS - Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by analysts at Bank of America from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a "buy" rating on the financial services provider's stock. Bank of America's price objective would indicate a potential upside of 17.48% from the company's current price.

MS has been the topic of several other research reports. Erste Group Bank reissued a "hold" rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Barclays reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a "sector perform" rating and issued a $207.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Friday, January 16th. Zacks Research cut Morgan Stanley from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Morgan Stanley from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $193.12.

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Morgan Stanley Price Performance

MS opened at $191.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $302.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.19. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $104.78 and a fifty-two week high of $194.59. The company's 50-day moving average price is $168.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $170.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $20.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.23 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 16.78%. Morgan Stanley's revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Morgan Stanley

In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Eric F. Grossman sold 21,555 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.00, for a total value of $3,966,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 171,005 shares in the company, valued at $31,464,920. The trade was a 11.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 30,330 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.62, for a total value of $5,569,194.60. Following the sale, the insider owned 280,481 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $51,501,921.22. This trade represents a 9.76% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders sold 129,191 shares of company stock valued at $23,736,506. Insiders own 0.17% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Morgan Stanley

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 103.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 12,700 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $2,019,000 after acquiring an additional 6,448 shares during the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 467,246 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $74,273,000 after acquiring an additional 9,056 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Morgan Stanley by 97.4% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 22,927 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $3,644,000 after buying an additional 11,311 shares in the last quarter. ABN Amro Investment Solutions lifted its position in Morgan Stanley by 52.6% during the 3rd quarter. ABN Amro Investment Solutions now owns 113,504 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $18,043,000 after buying an additional 39,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, A4 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 3rd quarter worth about $855,000. 84.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Key Headlines Impacting Morgan Stanley

Here are the key news stories impacting Morgan Stanley this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 beat and revenue strength — Morgan Stanley reported stronger-than-expected Q1 results with revenue near $20.6B and EPS that topped Street estimates, driven by record equities trading and improved investment-banking fees, which underpins today’s rally. Reuters: Profit Rises

Q1 beat and revenue strength — Morgan Stanley reported stronger-than-expected Q1 results with revenue near $20.6B and EPS that topped Street estimates, driven by record equities trading and improved investment-banking fees, which underpins today’s rally. Positive Sentiment: Wealth franchise + capital returns — Wealth Management delivered record net revenues and strong net new assets; the firm repurchased stock and declared a $1.00 quarterly dividend, boosting buyback/dividend-led EPS support and investor confidence. Zacks: Q1 Earnings Top SeekingAlpha: Dividend

Wealth franchise + capital returns — Wealth Management delivered record net revenues and strong net new assets; the firm repurchased stock and declared a $1.00 quarterly dividend, boosting buyback/dividend-led EPS support and investor confidence. Positive Sentiment: Crypto product distribution gains — Morgan Stanley’s newly launched spot Bitcoin ETF (MSBT) has pulled in meaningful inflows in its first week (~$100M+), creating a new distribution channel for wealth clients and a potential recurring-fee stream. Blockonomi: Bitcoin ETF $103M Cointelegraph: ETF Inflows

Crypto product distribution gains — Morgan Stanley’s newly launched spot Bitcoin ETF (MSBT) has pulled in meaningful inflows in its first week (~$100M+), creating a new distribution channel for wealth clients and a potential recurring-fee stream. Positive Sentiment: Regulatory / capital tailwind — CFO commentary indicates an overhaul of U.S. capital rules could leave Morgan Stanley’s requirements flat or modestly lower, which would free regulatory capital and support further buybacks or growth investments. Reuters: Capital Relief

Regulatory / capital tailwind — CFO commentary indicates an overhaul of U.S. capital rules could leave Morgan Stanley’s requirements flat or modestly lower, which would free regulatory capital and support further buybacks or growth investments. Positive Sentiment: Strategic tech/tokenization push — Management highlighted tokenization and on‑chain tools as core to the wealth-advisory roadmap, signaling potential long-term positioning in custody, settlement and new product delivery. This supports the firm’s wealth platform thesis. Bitcoin.com: Tokenization

Strategic tech/tokenization push — Management highlighted tokenization and on‑chain tools as core to the wealth-advisory roadmap, signaling potential long-term positioning in custody, settlement and new product delivery. This supports the firm’s wealth platform thesis. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst commentary and media coverage — Coverage highlights the strong quarter but also flags elevated valuation metrics; investors should weigh momentum vs. current multiples. Seeking Alpha: Valuation

Analyst commentary and media coverage — Coverage highlights the strong quarter but also flags elevated valuation metrics; investors should weigh momentum vs. current multiples. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling and elevated expectations — Form 4 disclosures and reporting note insider sales following the print and the rally; combined with high expectations, this can add short-term selling pressure if future quarters disappoint. QuiverQuant: MS Jump & Insider Activity

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley NYSE: MS is a global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1935 by Henry S. Morgan and Harold Stanley, the company provides a broad range of investment banking, securities, wealth management and investment management services to corporations, governments, institutions and individual investors. Leadership has been guided by a senior executive team and board of directors; James P. Gorman has served as the company's chief executive and chairman in recent years.

The firm's primary business activities are organized around three principal businesses: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management and Investment Management.

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