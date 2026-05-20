Morgan Stanley Raises CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA) Price Target to $86.00

CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA - Get Free Report) had its target price increased by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $86.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an "equal weight" rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley's target price would indicate a potential upside of 5.84% from the stock's previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on CAVA Group from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on CAVA Group in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. They issued a "buy" rating and a $106.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim started coverage on CAVA Group in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. They set a "buy" rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Citigroup increased their target price on CAVA Group from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays set a $74.00 price target on CAVA Group and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CAVA Group has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $91.59.

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CAVA Group Price Performance

CAVA Group stock traded up $3.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $81.26. The company's stock had a trading volume of 2,169,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,358,087. The company has a market cap of $9.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 149.26, a PEG ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.90. CAVA Group has a 1-year low of $43.41 and a 1-year high of $98.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $84.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.27.

CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.03. CAVA Group had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 8.43%. The firm had revenue of $438.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. The business's revenue was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that CAVA Group will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Theodoros Xenohristos sold 9,044 shares of CAVA Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.75, for a total transaction of $721,259.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 327,882 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $26,148,589.50. This trade represents a 2.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAVA. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in CAVA Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CAVA Group by 378.7% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 450 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of CAVA Group by 347.8% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 515 shares of the company's stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank grew its stake in shares of CAVA Group by 275.8% in the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 575 shares of the company's stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its holdings in CAVA Group by 118.2% in the fourth quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 600 shares of the company's stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.15% of the company's stock.

More CAVA Group News

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About CAVA Group

CAVA Group, Inc NYSE: CAVA is a leading fast-casual restaurant company specializing in Mediterranean-inspired cuisine. Operating under the CAVA brand, the company offers customizable bowls, pitas and salads built around a variety of proteins, grains, fresh vegetables and house-made spreads. With a focus on high-quality ingredients and made-to-order preparation, CAVA aims to deliver a casual yet elevated dining experience for dine-in, takeout and catering customers.

Founded in 2011 in the Washington, DC metro area by Ike Grigoropoulos, Dimitri Katsanis and Brett Schulman, CAVA has pursued an aggressive growth strategy that included the 2018 acquisition of Zoe's Kitchen.

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