Morgan Stanley Raises Centene (NYSE:CNC) Price Target to $50.00

Centene (NYSE:CNC - Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,MarketScreener reports. The brokerage currently has an "equal weight" rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley's target price would indicate a potential downside of 5.69% from the stock's current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CNC. Barclays reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $63.00 price target (up from $54.00) on shares of Centene in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James Financial set a $60.00 price target on Centene in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Centene from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Centene from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Centene to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Centene currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $51.41.

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Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CNC

Centene Stock Down 1.8%

CNC stock opened at $53.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.35. Centene has a twelve month low of $25.08 and a twelve month high of $64.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.07 billion, a PE ratio of -3.89, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Centene (NYSE:CNC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.12 by $1.25. The company had revenue of $49.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.58 billion. Centene had a negative net margin of 3.43% and a positive return on equity of 4.25%. Centene's revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.90 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Centene will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNC. DV Equities LLC bought a new position in shares of Centene during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. IFC & Insurance Marketing Inc. purchased a new stake in Centene during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Addison Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Centene by 455.6% during the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 739 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Centene by 118.4% in the fourth quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 749 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. Finally, Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Centene during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. 93.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Key Stories Impacting Centene

Here are the key news stories impacting Centene this week:

About Centene

Centene Corporation NYSE: CNC is a diversified, multi-national healthcare enterprise that specializes in providing services to government-sponsored and national health programs. The company primarily acts as a managed care organization, delivering healthcare coverage and administering benefits for Medicaid, the Children's Health Insurance Program (CHIP), Medicare Advantage, and individual marketplace plans. Centene also contracts with federal and state agencies to manage specialty care programs and community-based services for vulnerable populations.

Centene's offerings extend beyond traditional insurance to include a range of specialty and support services.

Further Reading

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