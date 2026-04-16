Morgan Stanley Reaffirms "Equal Weight" Rating for Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY)

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "equal weight" rating reissued by research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Thursday.

NHYDY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen downgraded Norsk Hydro ASA from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered Norsk Hydro ASA from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Monday, February 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from a "sector perform" rating to an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold".

Get Norsk Hydro ASA alerts: Sign Up

Get Our Latest Report on Norsk Hydro ASA

Norsk Hydro ASA Trading Up 0.3%

NHYDY stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $11.51. The company had a trading volume of 64,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,952. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.31. Norsk Hydro ASA has a 12 month low of $4.95 and a 12 month high of $11.71. The stock has a market cap of $22.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.13, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.98.

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. Norsk Hydro ASA had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 9.44%. The firm had revenue of $4.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.82 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Norsk Hydro ASA will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

About Norsk Hydro ASA

Norsk Hydro ASA is a Norwegian industrial company with a primary focus on aluminum production and renewable energy. Established in 1905, the company has grown from its roots in fertilizer manufacturing to become one of the world's largest integrated aluminum producers. Its operations span the full value chain, including bauxite mining, alumina refining, primary aluminum production, and downstream processing of rolled and extruded products.

In addition to its aluminum business, Hydro maintains a significant portfolio of hydropower assets to support its energy-intensive processes.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Norsk Hydro ASA, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Norsk Hydro ASA wasn't on the list.

While Norsk Hydro ASA currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here