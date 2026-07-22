Morningstar (MORN) Projected to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN - Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 29th. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of $2.83 per share and revenue of $649.7150 million for the quarter. Interested persons can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, July 29, 2026 at 4:00 PM ET.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.77. Morningstar had a net margin of 16.06% and a return on equity of 33.14%. The firm had revenue of $644.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $626.91 million.

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Morningstar Stock Down 3.5%

MORN opened at $165.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.87 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $170.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $178.82. Morningstar has a twelve month low of $141.49 and a twelve month high of $289.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MORN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Morningstar from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $210.00 price target on Morningstar in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Wall Street Zen raised Morningstar from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Sunday, June 21st. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $212.00 price objective on shares of Morningstar in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Morningstar from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $227.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Morningstar

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 2,270 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.72, for a total value of $401,154.40. Following the transaction, the chairman owned 8,043,492 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,421,445,906.24. This trade represents a 0.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Michael Holt sold 270 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.05, for a total transaction of $44,833.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 12,326 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,046,732.30. The trade was a 2.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 64,720 shares of company stock worth $11,169,471 over the last quarter. 38.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Morningstar

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Morningstar in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morningstar during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 23.6% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 178 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 51.2% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 189 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Morningstar by 278.2% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 208 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. 57.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Morningstar Company Profile

Morningstar, Inc is a leading provider of independent investment research, data, and analytics, serving both individual investors and financial professionals. The company offers comprehensive coverage of financial products, including mutual funds, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), stocks, bonds and market indexes. Morningstar's proprietary rating systems and research methodologies help clients assess the risk and return profiles of investment opportunities and make informed decisions.

Its core products include Morningstar Direct, an institutional investment analysis platform; Morningstar Office Cloud, a portfolio management solution for advisors; and Morningstar Data, which delivers extensive datasets through APIs and data feeds.

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