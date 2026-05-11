Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS - Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The basic materials company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.15), Briefing.com reports. Mosaic had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 5.80%. The company's revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share.

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Mosaic Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:MOS opened at $22.21 on Monday. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $25.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.17. Mosaic has a 1 year low of $22.17 and a 1 year high of $38.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.79.

Mosaic Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. Mosaic's payout ratio is 52.07%.

Institutional Trading of Mosaic

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec grew its stake in Mosaic by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec now owns 31,060 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 3,654 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Mosaic by 572.3% in the 4th quarter. Rakuten Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,309 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 24,098 shares in the last quarter. ION Fund Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Mosaic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $654,000. SummitTX Capital L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Mosaic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $622,000. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Mosaic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $474,000. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MOS. Oppenheimer set a $35.00 target price on shares of Mosaic in a report on Friday, January 16th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reduced their target price on shares of Mosaic from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group cut shares of Mosaic from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and lowered their price target for the company from $33.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut Mosaic from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mosaic currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $29.31.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MOS

About Mosaic

Mosaic Co is one of the world's leading producers and marketers of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company's primary business activities center on the extraction, processing and distribution of phosphate rock, phosphate-based fertilizers and potash products. These core nutrients are essential components in modern agriculture, supporting crop yields and soil health across a range of farming applications.

In its phosphate segment, Mosaic operates mining and production facilities that convert phosphate rock into concentrated phosphates, finished phosphate fertilizers and feed phosphates for animal nutrition.

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