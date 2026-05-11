Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) Hits New 1-Year Low Following Weak Earnings

The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS - Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $21.40 and last traded at $21.84, with a volume of 2654459 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.19.

The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.15). Mosaic had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 5.80%. The firm's revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share.

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Mosaic Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.0%. Mosaic's payout ratio is currently 52.07%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MOS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. Barclays reissued an "equal weight" rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Mosaic in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 26th. UBS Group cut shares of Mosaic from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and cut their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Mosaic from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and cut their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mosaic presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $29.13.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on MOS

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mosaic

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Mosaic by 28.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 57,615 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 12,837 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Mosaic by 6.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,240,050 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $363,110,000 after purchasing an additional 832,914 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Mosaic by 35.2% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,098 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mosaic during the first quarter worth approximately $130,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in Mosaic by 0.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 628,344 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $16,023,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.54% of the company's stock.

Mosaic Stock Down 0.5%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm's 50-day moving average is $25.63 and its 200 day moving average is $26.17. The stock has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.79.

Mosaic Company Profile

Mosaic Co is one of the world's leading producers and marketers of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company's primary business activities center on the extraction, processing and distribution of phosphate rock, phosphate-based fertilizers and potash products. These core nutrients are essential components in modern agriculture, supporting crop yields and soil health across a range of farming applications.

In its phosphate segment, Mosaic operates mining and production facilities that convert phosphate rock into concentrated phosphates, finished phosphate fertilizers and feed phosphates for animal nutrition.

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