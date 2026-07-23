Motorola Solutions (MSI) Expected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI - Get Free Report) is expected to be issuing its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, July 30th. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of $3.85 per share and revenue of $3.0019 billion for the quarter. Motorola Solutions has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.820-3.880 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 16.870-16.990 EPS. Interested persons can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, August 5, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

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Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 17.61% and a return on equity of 100.13%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.18 EPS. On average, analysts expect Motorola Solutions to post $15 EPS for the current fiscal year and $17 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of MSI stock opened at $404.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $67.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.62, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.88. The company's 50 day moving average is $408.75 and its 200 day moving average is $424.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. Motorola Solutions has a 52-week low of $359.36 and a 52-week high of $492.22.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th were given a dividend of $1.21 per share. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 17th. Motorola Solutions's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.00%.

Institutional Trading of Motorola Solutions

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $210,000. HUB Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 38.7% in the second quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,540 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its position in Motorola Solutions by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 16,279 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $6,845,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $891,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.17% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on MSI. Weiss Ratings lowered Motorola Solutions from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Research raised Motorola Solutions from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $506.00 to $509.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $540.00 to $525.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and ten have issued a Buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Motorola Solutions currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $504.67.

View Our Latest Report on MSI

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc is a provider of mission-critical communications and analytics solutions for public safety and commercial customers. The company designs, manufactures and supports a range of communications equipment and software aimed at enabling first responders, government agencies and enterprises to coordinate and operate reliably in high-pressure environments. Its offerings emphasize secure, resilient connectivity and situational awareness for organizations that require dependable voice, data and video communications.

Product lines include land mobile radio (LMR) systems and handheld and vehicle-mounted radios used by police, fire and emergency medical services; broadband push-to-talk and LTE-based solutions; command-and-control center software for incident management and records; and video security and analytics systems.

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