Motorpoint Group (LON:MOTR) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average - Time to Sell?

Motorpoint Group Plc (LON:MOTR - Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 129.40 and traded as high as GBX 129.50. Motorpoint Group shares last traded at GBX 129.50, with a volume of 9,377 shares.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MOTR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Motorpoint Group from GBX 190 to GBX 180 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Shore Capital Group reaffirmed a "house stock" rating on shares of Motorpoint Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of GBX 180.

View Our Latest Analysis on MOTR

Motorpoint Group Stock Performance

The stock's 50-day simple moving average is GBX 129.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 137.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 226.34, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of £103.12 million, a PE ratio of 25.90 and a beta of 0.75.

Motorpoint Group Company Profile

Motorpoint is the UK's leading independent E-commerce led omnichannel vehicle retailer, focused on giving retail and trade customers the easiest, most affordable and seamless way of buying, selling and financing their car whether online, in store or a combination of both. Through its leading B2C platform Motorpoint.co.uk and UK network of 20 sales and collection stores, the Group provides an unrivalled offering in the nearly new and used car market, where consumers can effortlessly browse, buy or finance their next car and collect or have it delivered directly to their homes.

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