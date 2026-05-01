Mountain Lake Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MLAC) Short Interest Update

Mountain Lake Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MLAC - Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totaling 213,848 shares, an increase of 13.2% from the March 31st total of 188,971 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,050 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.3 days. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

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Mountain Lake Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ MLAC opened at $10.57 on Friday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $10.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.46. Mountain Lake Acquisition has a 12 month low of $10.12 and a 12 month high of $10.69.

Mountain Lake Acquisition (NASDAQ:MLAC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 20th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mountain Lake Acquisition

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MLAC. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. grew its position in shares of Mountain Lake Acquisition by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $20,800,000 after buying an additional 1,500,000 shares during the last quarter. Pantera Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Mountain Lake Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,800,000. Meteora Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mountain Lake Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,025,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mountain Lake Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,483,000. Finally, J. Goldman & Co LP bought a new stake in shares of Mountain Lake Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,405,000.

Mountain Lake Acquisition Company Profile

Malacca Straits Acquisition Company Limited does not have significant business. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the media, food processing, renewable energy, and healthcare industries. The company was formerly known as Bilbao Street Limited and changed its name to Malacca Straits Acquisition Company Limited in February 2020. Malacca Straits Acquisition Company Limited was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

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