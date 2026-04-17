MP Materials (NYSE:MP) Stock Price Down 2% - Here's What Happened

MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP - Get Free Report) shares were down 2% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $60.76 and last traded at $61.0850. Approximately 6,503,541 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 9% from the average daily volume of 7,117,001 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.30.

Get MP Materials alerts: Sign Up

Key MP Materials News

Here are the key news stories impacting MP Materials this week:

Positive Sentiment: New multi‑year commercial and defense contracts boost revenue visibility and vertical integration: MP secured a 10‑year agreement with the U.S. Department of Defense, expanded recycled‑magnet supply to Apple, and is scaling in‑house magnet production with plans for a large "10X" facility — moves that raise long‑term demand visibility and margin potential. Article Title

New multi‑year commercial and defense contracts boost revenue visibility and vertical integration: MP secured a 10‑year agreement with the U.S. Department of Defense, expanded recycled‑magnet supply to Apple, and is scaling in‑house magnet production with plans for a large "10X" facility — moves that raise long‑term demand visibility and margin potential. Positive Sentiment: Analyst backing for secular demand drivers: Jefferies says MP is underpinned by electrification and emerging defense uses, highlighting durable end‑markets that support the stock despite cyclical noise. The firm also models conservatively and notes roughly $6B of financial flexibility to fund growth. Article Title

Analyst backing for secular demand drivers: Jefferies says MP is underpinned by electrification and emerging defense uses, highlighting durable end‑markets that support the stock despite cyclical noise. The firm also models conservatively and notes roughly $6B of financial flexibility to fund growth. Positive Sentiment: Execution on magnet production could drive re‑rating: Coverage highlights deals with OEMs (Apple, GM) and MP’s push to scale U.S. rare‑earth magnet output — successful ramping would convert commodity exposure into higher‑margin manufacturing revenue. Article Title

Execution on magnet production could drive re‑rating: Coverage highlights deals with OEMs (Apple, GM) and MP’s push to scale U.S. rare‑earth magnet output — successful ramping would convert commodity exposure into higher‑margin manufacturing revenue. Neutral Sentiment: Mixed media and commentator views: Jim Cramer said he likes MP but also made a valuation quip (“only worth $10B”), producing a mixed signal for retail sentiment that can amplify intraday volatility. Article Title

Mixed media and commentator views: Jim Cramer said he likes MP but also made a valuation quip (“only worth $10B”), producing a mixed signal for retail sentiment that can amplify intraday volatility. Neutral Sentiment: Bull case pieces argue undervaluation: Opinion/analysis articles list vertical integration and defense contracts as reasons MP may be undervalued, but these are thesis‑driven takes rather than new company disclosures. Article Title

Bull case pieces argue undervaluation: Opinion/analysis articles list vertical integration and defense contracts as reasons MP may be undervalued, but these are thesis‑driven takes rather than new company disclosures. Negative Sentiment: Near‑term demand and earnings pressure: Analysts and coverage flag weaker demand from consumer electronics and EVs as a near‑term headwind. MP’s recent quarter showed revenue below consensus and negative margins, underscoring potential short‑term earnings volatility until magnet volumes scale. Article Title

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MP shares. DA Davidson reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of MP Materials in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. TD Securities raised shares of MP Materials to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of MP Materials from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, March 8th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of MP Materials in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of MP Materials in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $78.09.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MP Materials

MP Materials Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 7.24 and a quick ratio of 6.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.99. The company has a market cap of $10.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -117.47 and a beta of 1.67.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.07. MP Materials had a negative return on equity of 4.28% and a negative net margin of 38.26%.The company had revenue of $52.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MP Materials Corp. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other MP Materials news, CFO Ryan Corbett sold 46,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $2,760,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 129,017 shares in the company, valued at $7,741,020. This trade represents a 26.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MP Materials

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of MP Materials by 238.2% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,586 shares of the company's stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of MP Materials by 27.7% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 218,200 shares of the company's stock worth $10,530,000 after acquiring an additional 47,314 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of MP Materials by 83.0% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 39,047 shares of the company's stock worth $1,972,000 after acquiring an additional 17,708 shares during the last quarter. EMC Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of MP Materials in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Finally, WMS Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MP Materials in the fourth quarter worth $557,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.55% of the company's stock.

MP Materials Company Profile

MP Materials Corporation operates as a vertically integrated producer of rare earth materials in North America. The company owns and manages the Mountain Pass Rare Earth Mine and Processing Facility in California, the only commercially viable rare earth mining and processing site in the United States. MP Materials extracts, separates and refines critical rare earth elements—such as neodymium, praseodymium, and cerium—which are essential inputs for permanent magnets used in electric vehicles, wind turbines, and various defense applications.

The Mountain Pass mine first began commercial rare earth production in the 1950s and was later operated by Molycorp until its bankruptcy in 2015.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider MP Materials, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and MP Materials wasn't on the list.

While MP Materials currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here