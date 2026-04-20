MP Materials (NYSE:MP) Trading 8.6% Higher - Here's What Happened

MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP - Get Free Report)'s share price shot up 8.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $66.54 and last traded at $66.2350. 8,719,264 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 22% from the average session volume of 7,139,370 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.99.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. TD Securities upgraded MP Materials to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Wedbush assumed coverage on MP Materials in a research report on Monday. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on MP Materials from $71.00 to $62.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of MP Materials in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, William Blair reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of MP Materials in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $79.08.

View Our Latest Research Report on MP Materials

MP Materials Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.85. The company has a current ratio of 7.24, a quick ratio of 6.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $11.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -127.38 and a beta of 1.67.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.07. MP Materials had a negative net margin of 38.26% and a negative return on equity of 4.28%. The business had revenue of $52.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.06 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. The firm's revenue was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MP Materials Corp. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Ryan Corbett sold 46,000 shares of MP Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $2,760,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 129,017 shares in the company, valued at $7,741,020. This trade represents a 26.28% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hancock Prospecting Pty Ltd raised its position in MP Materials by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hancock Prospecting Pty Ltd now owns 14,861,212 shares of the company's stock worth $996,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in MP Materials by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,479,787 shares of the company's stock valued at $731,519,000 after purchasing an additional 459,213 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in MP Materials by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,597,885 shares of the company's stock valued at $333,325,000 after purchasing an additional 769,517 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in MP Materials by 76.3% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,921,542 shares of the company's stock valued at $97,200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264,243 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in MP Materials by 71.6% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,834,914 shares of the company's stock valued at $143,220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,307 shares during the period. 52.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About MP Materials

MP Materials Corporation operates as a vertically integrated producer of rare earth materials in North America. The company owns and manages the Mountain Pass Rare Earth Mine and Processing Facility in California, the only commercially viable rare earth mining and processing site in the United States. MP Materials extracts, separates and refines critical rare earth elements—such as neodymium, praseodymium, and cerium—which are essential inputs for permanent magnets used in electric vehicles, wind turbines, and various defense applications.

The Mountain Pass mine first began commercial rare earth production in the 1950s and was later operated by Molycorp until its bankruptcy in 2015.

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