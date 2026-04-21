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Mpac Group (LON:MPAC) Stock Price Down 9.6% - Should You Sell?

Written by MarketBeat
April 21, 2026
Mpac Group logo with Industrials background
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Key Points

  • Shares fell 9.6% to GBX 235 (intraday low GBX 222.60) on Tuesday on heavy trading of 242,455 shares—about 240% above average—after a prior close of GBX 260.
  • The company has a market cap of £69.5m, a negative P/E (-5.14), high leverage (debt-to-equity 85.14) and weak liquidity (current ratio 0.74), with the stock trading well below its 50-day (GBX 295) and 200-day (GBX 318) moving averages.
  • An insider purchased 2,700 shares at GBX 374 on Jan 30 (insiders own 2.89%), and Mpac is a global supplier of high-speed packaging equipment serving Food & Beverage and Healthcare across about 80 countries.
  • Interested in Mpac Group? Here are five stocks we like better.

Shares of Mpac Group plc (LON:MPAC - Get Free Report) traded down 9.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 222.60 and last traded at GBX 235. 242,455 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 240% from the average session volume of 71,394 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 260.

Mpac Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.14, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock's fifty day moving average is GBX 295.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 318.04. The firm has a market cap of £69.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.14, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mpac Group

In other news, insider Simon Kesterton acquired 2,700 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 374 per share, with a total value of £10,098. 2.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mpac Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mpac AIM: MPAC is a global leader in engineering and technology, designing, precision engineering, manufacturing, and supporting high-speed packaging equipment and solutions. Mpac serves 80 countries across four key regions around the world including the Americas, EMEA, and APAC. The Company operates in the attractive growth markets of Food & Beverage, and Healthcare. These targeted markets boast significant growth opportunities. Through its six core product lines – BCA, Lambert, Langen, Switchback, CSi and SIGA Vision – the Company provides Original Equipment and Services for automated high-speed packaging, from assembly of products through to case packing and palletising.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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