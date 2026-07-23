MSA Safety Incorporporated (MSA) Projected to Release Earnings on Thursday

MSA Safety Incorporporated (NYSE:MSA - Get Free Report) is anticipated to issue its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, July 30th. Analysts expect MSA Safety Incorporporated to announce earnings of $2.14 per share and revenue of $496.2720 million for the quarter. Individuals can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, July 31, 2026 at 10:00 AM ET.

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MSA Safety Incorporporated (NYSE:MSA - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $463.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $451.28 million. MSA Safety Incorporporated had a return on equity of 24.54% and a net margin of 15.16%.The firm's revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.68 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect MSA Safety Incorporporated to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

MSA Safety Incorporporated Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MSA opened at $171.59 on Thursday. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $167.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $174.76. MSA Safety Incorporporated has a twelve month low of $151.10 and a twelve month high of $208.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.19 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

MSA Safety Incorporporated Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. This is a positive change from MSA Safety Incorporporated's previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. MSA Safety Incorporporated's payout ratio is presently 29.19%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of MSA Safety Incorporporated from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of MSA Safety Incorporporated from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of MSA Safety Incorporporated from $235.00 to $206.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "hold" rating and issued a $180.00 price target (down from $200.00) on shares of MSA Safety Incorporporated in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $197.00 price objective on shares of MSA Safety Incorporporated in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $203.60.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MSA

Insider Activity at MSA Safety Incorporporated

In other news, CFO Julie A. Beck acquired 448 shares of MSA Safety Incorporporated stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $158.69 per share, for a total transaction of $71,093.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 3,825 shares of the company's stock, valued at $606,989.25. This trade represents a 13.27% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of MSA Safety Incorporporated

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of MSA Safety Incorporporated by 700.0% during the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 144 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of MSA Safety Incorporporated by 94.1% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of MSA Safety Incorporporated by 94.0% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 423 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Danske Bank A S purchased a new stake in shares of MSA Safety Incorporporated in the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of MSA Safety Incorporporated by 125.0% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 900 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.51% of the company's stock.

About MSA Safety Incorporporated

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures and supplies a wide range of safety products designed to protect workers in hazardous environments. The company's offerings span personal protective equipment such as industrial helmets, face shields, protective clothing and fall protection devices, as well as fixed and portable gas detection and monitoring systems. MSA's products are used in industries including oil and gas, mining, construction, fire service, and chemical processing to guard against risks such as gas leaks, impacts, flame exposure and falls from height.

Key product lines include self-contained breathing apparatus (SCBA) and air-purifying respirators, gas detectors and sensors, head and face protection, and fall arrest systems.

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