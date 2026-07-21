MSCI Inc Declares Quarterly Dividend of $2.05 (NYSE:MSCI)

MSCI Inc (NYSE:MSCI - Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of 2.05 per share by the technology company on Friday, August 28th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th.

MSCI has raised its dividend by an average of 0.2%annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 11 years. MSCI has a dividend payout ratio of 43.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect MSCI to earn $22.77 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $8.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.0%.

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MSCI Stock Performance

MSCI traded down $64.80 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $560.31. 2,008,638 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 646,310. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.00, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.24. MSCI has a one year low of $501.08 and a one year high of $644.77. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $597.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $577.13.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $4.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $4.97 by ($0.03). MSCI had a net margin of 40.74% and a negative return on equity of 65.48%. The firm had revenue of $867.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $869.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.17 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that MSCI will post 19.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Alvise J. Munari sold 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $592.04, for a total value of $5,920,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 23,548 shares in the company, valued at $13,941,357.92. This represents a 29.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.76% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MSCI

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 7.6% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 2,003 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP raised its position in MSCI by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 6,585 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $3,724,000 after buying an additional 1,846 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in MSCI by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in MSCI by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 35,130 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $20,261,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in MSCI during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,000. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MSCI Company Profile

MSCI Inc is a global provider of investment decision support tools and services for the financial industry. The company is best known for its family of market indexes, which are widely used as benchmarks by asset managers and as the basis for exchange-traded funds and other passive products. In addition to index construction and licensing, MSCI offers portfolio analytics, risk models, factor and performance attribution tools, and a suite of data and technology solutions designed to support portfolio management and trading.

Beyond traditional indexing and risk analytics, MSCI has expanded into environmental, social and governance (ESG) research and ratings, offering data, scores and screening tools that help investors integrate sustainability considerations into investment processes.

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