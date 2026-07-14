MSCI (MSCI) Expected to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI - Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 21st. Analysts expect MSCI to announce earnings of $4.86 per share and revenue of $866.9790 million for the quarter. Investors may visit the the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, July 21, 2026 at 11:00 AM ET.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $4.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.38 by $0.17. MSCI had a net margin of 40.74% and a negative return on equity of 65.48%. The company had revenue of $850.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $830.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.00 earnings per share. MSCI's revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect MSCI to post $20 EPS for the current fiscal year and $23 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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MSCI Stock Up 2.5%

MSCI stock opened at $619.84 on Tuesday. MSCI has a 52 week low of $501.08 and a 52 week high of $644.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $593.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $575.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.24.

MSCI Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were given a dividend of $2.05 per share. This represents a $8.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. MSCI's dividend payout ratio is currently 46.83%.

Insider Activity at MSCI

In related news, insider Alvise J. Munari sold 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $592.04, for a total transaction of $5,920,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 23,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,941,357.92. This represents a 29.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.76% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of MSCI

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of MSCI by 7.6% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 2,003 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,133,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP boosted its holdings in MSCI by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 6,585 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $3,724,000 after acquiring an additional 1,846 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its position in MSCI by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in MSCI by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 35,130 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $20,261,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in MSCI in the second quarter worth $88,000. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on MSCI. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $655.00 price target on shares of MSCI in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Raymond James Financial boosted their price objective on MSCI from $730.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Weiss Ratings downgraded MSCI from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. UBS Group raised their price objective on MSCI from $710.00 to $720.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $690.00 target price on MSCI in a report on Thursday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and ten have assigned a Buy rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $709.27.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MSCI

About MSCI

MSCI Inc is a global provider of investment decision support tools and services for the financial industry. The company is best known for its family of market indexes, which are widely used as benchmarks by asset managers and as the basis for exchange-traded funds and other passive products. In addition to index construction and licensing, MSCI offers portfolio analytics, risk models, factor and performance attribution tools, and a suite of data and technology solutions designed to support portfolio management and trading.

Beyond traditional indexing and risk analytics, MSCI has expanded into environmental, social and governance (ESG) research and ratings, offering data, scores and screening tools that help investors integrate sustainability considerations into investment processes.

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