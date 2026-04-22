MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) Earns Outperform Rating from Royal Bank Of Canada

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "outperform" rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Royal Bank Of Canada in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $655.00 price target on the technology company's stock. Royal Bank Of Canada's price target would indicate a potential upside of 7.81% from the company's current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on MSCI. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a "strong-buy" rating and set a $730.00 target price on shares of MSCI in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of MSCI in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $700.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "buy" rating and set a $715.00 price target on shares of MSCI in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of MSCI from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of MSCI in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MSCI currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $668.11.

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MSCI Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MSCI traded up $10.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $607.56. The company had a trading volume of 159,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 609,258. The company has a market cap of $44.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.85, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.30. MSCI has a 52 week low of $501.08 and a 52 week high of $626.28. The business's 50-day moving average is $549.15 and its 200 day moving average is $561.64.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $4.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $850.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $830.91 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 82.59% and a net margin of 38.36%.The company's revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.00 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that MSCI will post 19.39 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at MSCI

In related news, CFO Andrew C. Wiechmann sold 450 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 22,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,624,640. This trade represents a 1.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Henry A. Fernandez acquired 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $524.18 per share, for a total transaction of $3,145,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,493,047 shares of the company's stock, valued at $782,625,376.46. This represents a 0.40% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. 3.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MSCI

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSCI. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MSCI in the third quarter worth $27,000. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in MSCI in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in MSCI by 341.7% in the fourth quarter. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC now owns 53 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in MSCI in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MSCI during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company's stock.

MSCI News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting MSCI this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 results beat and margin expansion — MSCI reported Q1 FY2026 adjusted EPS of $4.55 and revenue of ~$850.8M (revenue and EPS generally above consensus), with operating and adjusted EBITDA margins improving year-over-year. This positive fundamental surprise is the main driver for the rally. Business Wire: Q1 Results

Q1 results beat and margin expansion — MSCI reported Q1 FY2026 adjusted EPS of $4.55 and revenue of ~$850.8M (revenue and EPS generally above consensus), with operating and adjusted EBITDA margins improving year-over-year. This positive fundamental surprise is the main driver for the rally. Positive Sentiment: Capital returns — the board declared a quarterly cash dividend of $2.05/share (ex-div May 15) and continues share repurchases, reinforcing cash returns to shareholders and supporting valuation. QuiverQuant: Capital Returns

Capital returns — the board declared a quarterly cash dividend of $2.05/share (ex-div May 15) and continues share repurchases, reinforcing cash returns to shareholders and supporting valuation. Positive Sentiment: High retention / positive view from commentators — bullish analysts and commentary highlight record sales and strong client retention, supporting the view of MSCI as a recurring-revenue compounder. Seeking Alpha: Bullish Take

High retention / positive view from commentators — bullish analysts and commentary highlight record sales and strong client retention, supporting the view of MSCI as a recurring-revenue compounder. Neutral Sentiment: External review finds risk profile unchanged — an external review flagged a new regulation-category risk but concluded the overall risk profile is consistent with MSCI’s 2025 10‑K; likely limited near-term market impact. TipRanks: External Review

External review finds risk profile unchanged — an external review flagged a new regulation-category risk but concluded the overall risk profile is consistent with MSCI’s 2025 10‑K; likely limited near-term market impact. Neutral Sentiment: Indonesia index review extended — MSCI has delayed changes and maintained curbs while reviewing Indonesian market reforms; this affects index flows in that market but is an isolated operational/regulatory matter. Reuters: Indonesia Review

Indonesia index review extended — MSCI has delayed changes and maintained curbs while reviewing Indonesian market reforms; this affects index flows in that market but is an isolated operational/regulatory matter. Negative Sentiment: Large institutional position reductions — filings show big portfolio cuts by some institutions in recent quarters (e.g., UBS AM removed >1.1M shares in Q4 2025), which could exert selling pressure or signal mixed sentiment among large holders. QuiverQuant: Institutional Moves

About MSCI

MSCI Inc is a global provider of investment decision support tools and services for the financial industry. The company is best known for its family of market indexes, which are widely used as benchmarks by asset managers and as the basis for exchange-traded funds and other passive products. In addition to index construction and licensing, MSCI offers portfolio analytics, risk models, factor and performance attribution tools, and a suite of data and technology solutions designed to support portfolio management and trading.

Beyond traditional indexing and risk analytics, MSCI has expanded into environmental, social and governance (ESG) research and ratings, offering data, scores and screening tools that help investors integrate sustainability considerations into investment processes.

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