M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) Given New $235.00 Price Target at DA Davidson

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB - Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by analysts at DA Davidson from $236.00 to $235.00 in a research note issued on Thursday,MarketScreener reports. The firm presently has a "neutral" rating on the financial services provider's stock. DA Davidson's target price indicates a potential upside of 8.32% from the company's previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on M&T Bank from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research report on Monday, January 5th. TD Cowen reissued a "buy" rating on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on M&T Bank from $244.50 to $231.50 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on M&T Bank from $271.00 to $245.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $233.29.

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M&T Bank Price Performance

Shares of M&T Bank stock opened at $216.94 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $215.56 and a 200 day moving average of $203.95. M&T Bank has a 52 week low of $154.98 and a 52 week high of $239.00. The company has a market cap of $32.32 billion, a PE ratio of 12.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.02 by $0.11. M&T Bank had a net margin of 21.55% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.32 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that M&T Bank will post 16.57 earnings per share for the current year.

M&T Bank announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 31st that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 16.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company's leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at M&T Bank

In other M&T Bank news, Vice Chairman Gary N. Geisel sold 887 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.79, for a total value of $191,405.73. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 16,446 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,548,882.34. The trade was a 5.12% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kirk W. Walters sold 909 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.37, for a total value of $206,679.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 5,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,358,763.12. This trade represents a 13.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 49,092 shares of company stock worth $11,182,250 in the last three months. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of M&T Bank

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTB. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in M&T Bank by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,416,224 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $285,341,000 after acquiring an additional 49,336 shares during the period. Canoe Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 652,744 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $131,515,000 after purchasing an additional 219,065 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 530,305 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $106,846,000 after acquiring an additional 20,120 shares in the last quarter. Davis Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in M&T Bank by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Davis Asset Management L.P. now owns 400,000 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $80,592,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in M&T Bank by 35.4% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 396,531 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $79,954,000 after acquiring an additional 103,692 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.68% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting M&T Bank

Here are the key news stories impacting M&T Bank this week:

Positive Sentiment: M&T beat consensus earnings and revenue expectations for Q1 (reported EPS ~$4.18 vs. ~$4.02 estimate), which underpins the rally in the stock by signaling continued earnings strength. Read More.

M&T beat consensus earnings and revenue expectations for Q1 (reported EPS ~$4.18 vs. ~$4.02 estimate), which underpins the rally in the stock by signaling continued earnings strength. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Net interest income and net interest margin expanded; management issued a 2026 NII outlook ($7.2B–$7.35B), supporting revenue visibility if rates and loan growth persist. Read More.

Net interest income and net interest margin expanded; management issued a 2026 NII outlook ($7.2B–$7.35B), supporting revenue visibility if rates and loan growth persist. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Loan growth (commercial, residential, consumer) and resilient asset quality — declining non-accruals and stable charge-offs — reduce credit risk concerns relative to peers. Read More.

Loan growth (commercial, residential, consumer) and resilient asset quality — declining non-accruals and stable charge-offs — reduce credit risk concerns relative to peers. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Reported net income of ~$664M (press release) and revenue roughly in line with expectations; the results are solid but mixed beneath the headline beats. Read More.

Reported net income of ~$664M (press release) and revenue roughly in line with expectations; the results are solid but mixed beneath the headline beats. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Operating expenses rose in the quarter, which trimmed the benefit from higher NII and pressured margins — a near-term earnings headwind to monitor. Read More.

Operating expenses rose in the quarter, which trimmed the benefit from higher NII and pressured margins — a near-term earnings headwind to monitor. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Deposits declined and credit provisions increased, which could raise funding and credit-cost volatility if trends continue. Read More.

Deposits declined and credit provisions increased, which could raise funding and credit-cost volatility if trends continue. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Management moved its CET1 capital target range to 10%, a policy shift some investors may view as reduced capital cushion or an allowance for higher dividends/repurchases — watch investor reaction and regulatory context. Read More.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corporation is a bank holding company headquartered in Buffalo, New York, that provides a broad range of banking and financial services to individuals, businesses and institutions. The company operates a commercial and retail banking franchise that includes deposit-taking, lending, and payment services delivered through branch networks, digital channels and commercial banking teams. M&T serves customers across the northeastern and mid‑Atlantic United States and has expanded its geographic footprint through strategic acquisitions.

Its core businesses include commercial banking for middle‑market and community businesses, consumer and retail banking, mortgage origination and servicing, treasury and cash management, and wealth management and trust services.

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