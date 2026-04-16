M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) Given New $240.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB - Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $230.00 to $240.00 in a research report issued on Thursday,MarketScreener reports. The firm currently has an "outperform" rating on the financial services provider's stock. Robert W. Baird's price target points to a potential upside of 10.63% from the stock's previous close.

MTB has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on M&T Bank from $244.50 to $231.50 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on M&T Bank from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of M&T Bank in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $238.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, M&T Bank currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $233.29.

Get M&T Bank alerts: Sign Up

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MTB

M&T Bank Stock Performance

NYSE MTB opened at $216.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.72, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $215.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $203.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. M&T Bank has a fifty-two week low of $154.98 and a fifty-two week high of $239.00.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.02 by $0.11. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 21.55%.The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that M&T Bank will post 16.57 earnings per share for the current year.

M&T Bank announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, March 31st that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 16.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company's board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Kirk W. Walters sold 909 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.37, for a total transaction of $206,679.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 5,976 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,358,763.12. This represents a 13.20% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael A. Wisler sold 8,237 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.48, for a total value of $1,840,804.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 4,643 shares in the company, valued at $1,037,617.64. This trade represents a 63.95% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 49,092 shares of company stock valued at $11,182,250 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On M&T Bank

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MTB. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in M&T Bank by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,416,224 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $285,341,000 after acquiring an additional 49,336 shares in the last quarter. Canoe Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 652,744 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $131,515,000 after purchasing an additional 219,065 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 530,305 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $106,846,000 after purchasing an additional 20,120 shares during the period. Davis Asset Management L.P. increased its position in M&T Bank by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Davis Asset Management L.P. now owns 400,000 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $80,592,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in M&T Bank by 35.4% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 396,531 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $79,954,000 after buying an additional 103,692 shares during the last quarter. 84.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

M&T Bank News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting M&T Bank this week:

Positive Sentiment: M&T beat consensus earnings and revenue expectations for Q1 (reported EPS ~$4.18 vs. ~$4.02 estimate), which underpins the rally in the stock by signaling continued earnings strength. Read More.

M&T beat consensus earnings and revenue expectations for Q1 (reported EPS ~$4.18 vs. ~$4.02 estimate), which underpins the rally in the stock by signaling continued earnings strength. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Net interest income and net interest margin expanded; management issued a 2026 NII outlook ($7.2B–$7.35B), supporting revenue visibility if rates and loan growth persist. Read More.

Net interest income and net interest margin expanded; management issued a 2026 NII outlook ($7.2B–$7.35B), supporting revenue visibility if rates and loan growth persist. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Loan growth (commercial, residential, consumer) and resilient asset quality — declining non-accruals and stable charge-offs — reduce credit risk concerns relative to peers. Read More.

Loan growth (commercial, residential, consumer) and resilient asset quality — declining non-accruals and stable charge-offs — reduce credit risk concerns relative to peers. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Reported net income of ~$664M (press release) and revenue roughly in line with expectations; the results are solid but mixed beneath the headline beats. Read More.

Reported net income of ~$664M (press release) and revenue roughly in line with expectations; the results are solid but mixed beneath the headline beats. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Operating expenses rose in the quarter, which trimmed the benefit from higher NII and pressured margins — a near-term earnings headwind to monitor. Read More.

Operating expenses rose in the quarter, which trimmed the benefit from higher NII and pressured margins — a near-term earnings headwind to monitor. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Deposits declined and credit provisions increased, which could raise funding and credit-cost volatility if trends continue. Read More.

Deposits declined and credit provisions increased, which could raise funding and credit-cost volatility if trends continue. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Management moved its CET1 capital target range to 10%, a policy shift some investors may view as reduced capital cushion or an allowance for higher dividends/repurchases — watch investor reaction and regulatory context. Read More.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corporation is a bank holding company headquartered in Buffalo, New York, that provides a broad range of banking and financial services to individuals, businesses and institutions. The company operates a commercial and retail banking franchise that includes deposit-taking, lending, and payment services delivered through branch networks, digital channels and commercial banking teams. M&T serves customers across the northeastern and mid‑Atlantic United States and has expanded its geographic footprint through strategic acquisitions.

Its core businesses include commercial banking for middle‑market and community businesses, consumer and retail banking, mortgage origination and servicing, treasury and cash management, and wealth management and trust services.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider M&T Bank, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and M&T Bank wasn't on the list.

While M&T Bank currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here