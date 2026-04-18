M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) Given New $245.00 Price Target at Argus

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB - Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by Argus from $230.00 to $245.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday,MarketScreener reports. The brokerage presently has a "buy" rating on the financial services provider's stock. Argus' price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.89% from the company's current price.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research cut shares of M&T Bank from an "outperform" rating to a "peer perform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. UBS Group set a $235.00 price objective on M&T Bank in a report on Thursday. TD Cowen reissued a "buy" rating on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on M&T Bank from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $234.28.

Get M&T Bank alerts: Sign Up

View Our Latest Report on M&T Bank

M&T Bank Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of MTB opened at $218.96 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $214.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $204.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.88. M&T Bank has a 52-week low of $154.98 and a 52-week high of $239.00. The company has a market cap of $32.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.60.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.02 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 22.07%.During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.32 earnings per share. Analysts predict that M&T Bank will post 16.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, March 31st that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 16.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company's board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director John P. Barnes sold 21,193 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.85, for a total value of $4,998,369.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 15,142 shares in the company, valued at $3,571,240.70. This represents a 58.33% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael A. Wisler sold 8,237 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.48, for a total value of $1,840,804.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 4,643 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,037,617.64. The trade was a 63.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 49,092 shares of company stock worth $11,182,250 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MTB. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust boosted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 342.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 155 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management bought a new stake in M&T Bank during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC acquired a new position in M&T Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. grew its stake in M&T Bank by 82.4% in the third quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 186 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of M&T Bank by 61.8% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 199 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.68% of the company's stock.

M&T Bank News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting M&T Bank this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 beat — M&T reported EPS of $4.18 vs. $4.02 expected, with revenue roughly in line and management outlining a $7.2B–$7.35B 2026 NII outlook and solid fee-income guidance; the results and guidance support near-term earnings momentum. Read More.

Q1 beat — M&T reported EPS of $4.18 vs. $4.02 expected, with revenue roughly in line and management outlining a $7.2B–$7.35B 2026 NII outlook and solid fee-income guidance; the results and guidance support near-term earnings momentum. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrades/price-target lifts — several firms raised targets and reiterated bullish ratings, including Jefferies to $265 (buy), Piper Sandler to $240 (overweight), Robert W. Baird to $240 (outperform) and DA Davidson to $235 (neutral). These upgrades increase buy-side visibility and likely contributed to upward pressure on the stock. Read More. Read More. Read More. Read More.

Analyst upgrades/price-target lifts — several firms raised targets and reiterated bullish ratings, including Jefferies to $265 (buy), Piper Sandler to $240 (overweight), Robert W. Baird to $240 (outperform) and DA Davidson to $235 (neutral). These upgrades increase buy-side visibility and likely contributed to upward pressure on the stock. Read More. Read More. Read More. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Capital and outlook adjustments — management moved its CET1 target range to ~10% and framed capital deployment alongside the NII outlook; this clarifies capital policy but will be watched for buybacks/dividends timing. Read More.

Capital and outlook adjustments — management moved its CET1 target range to ~10% and framed capital deployment alongside the NII outlook; this clarifies capital policy but will be watched for buybacks/dividends timing. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Rising expenses and some profit-pressure signals — while EPS beat, operating expenses rose and one headline noted Q1 net income/earnings pressure (reported net earnings comparisons and an item citing a $664M earnings figure), which could cap margin upside if costs persist. Read More.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corporation is a bank holding company headquartered in Buffalo, New York, that provides a broad range of banking and financial services to individuals, businesses and institutions. The company operates a commercial and retail banking franchise that includes deposit-taking, lending, and payment services delivered through branch networks, digital channels and commercial banking teams. M&T serves customers across the northeastern and mid‑Atlantic United States and has expanded its geographic footprint through strategic acquisitions.

Its core businesses include commercial banking for middle‑market and community businesses, consumer and retail banking, mortgage origination and servicing, treasury and cash management, and wealth management and trust services.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider M&T Bank, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and M&T Bank wasn't on the list.

While M&T Bank currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here