M.T.I Wireless Edge (LON:MWE) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average - Here's What Happened

M.T.I Wireless Edge Ltd. (LON:MWE - Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 60.19 and traded as high as GBX 72. M.T.I Wireless Edge shares last traded at GBX 69.25, with a volume of 303,623 shares trading hands.

Get M.T.I Wireless Edge alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Shore Capital Group reaffirmed a "house stock" rating on shares of M.T.I Wireless Edge in a research note on Monday, April 13th.

View Our Latest Report on M.T.I Wireless Edge

M.T.I Wireless Edge Price Performance

The business's 50 day moving average is GBX 60.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 51.74. The firm has a market capitalization of £61.20 million, a PE ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.15.

M.T.I Wireless Edge Company Profile

MTI Wireless Edge Ltd (“MTI”) is an international, specialist technology group focused on comprehensive communication and radio frequency solutions across multiple sectors and geographies, serving blue chip clients. The Company operates through three distinct divisions: • Antenna Division MTI is a world leader in the design, development and production of high quality, state-of-the-art, cost-effective antenna solutions for wireless applications, supplying both military and commercial markets.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider M.T.I Wireless Edge, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and M.T.I Wireless Edge wasn't on the list.

While M.T.I Wireless Edge currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here