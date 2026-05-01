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M.T.I Wireless Edge (LON:MWE) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average - Here's What Happened

Written by MarketBeat
May 1, 2026
M.T.I Wireless Edge logo with Computer and Technology background
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Key Points

  • M.T.I Wireless Edge's share price crossed above its 50‑day moving average, with the 50‑day MA at GBX 60.19, shares trading as high as GBX 72 and last at GBX 69.25 on volume of 303,623.
  • The stock's profile shows a 200‑day MA of GBX 51.74, market capitalization of £61.20 million and a P/E of 12.18, with a beta of 0.70 and a debt‑to‑equity ratio of 3.55.
  • Shore Capital Group reaffirmed a "house stock" rating on April 13, and MTI is an international specialist in antenna and RF communication solutions serving military and commercial clients.
  • Five stocks we like better than M.T.I Wireless Edge.

M.T.I Wireless Edge Ltd. (LON:MWE - Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 60.19 and traded as high as GBX 72. M.T.I Wireless Edge shares last traded at GBX 69.25, with a volume of 303,623 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Shore Capital Group reaffirmed a "house stock" rating on shares of M.T.I Wireless Edge in a research note on Monday, April 13th.

View Our Latest Report on M.T.I Wireless Edge

M.T.I Wireless Edge Price Performance

The business's 50 day moving average is GBX 60.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 51.74. The firm has a market capitalization of £61.20 million, a PE ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.55, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.15.

M.T.I Wireless Edge Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MTI Wireless Edge Ltd (“MTI”) is an international, specialist technology group focused on comprehensive communication and radio frequency solutions across multiple sectors and geographies, serving blue chip clients. The Company operates through three distinct divisions: • Antenna Division MTI is a world leader in the design, development and production of high quality, state-of-the-art, cost-effective antenna solutions for wireless applications, supplying both military and commercial markets.

Read More

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