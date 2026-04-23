Free Trial
→ MAJOR BUY ALERT: Mar-a-Lago/Trump/Elon (From InvestorPlace) (Ad)tc pixel

MTN Group (OTCMKTS:MTNOY) Sees Large Volume Increase - Here's Why

Written by MarketBeat
April 23, 2026
MTN Group logo with Computer and Technology background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Trading activity: about 10,015 shares changed hands (a 30% decline from the prior session's 14,353), with the stock last trading at $12.30 (previous close $12.28).
  • Analyst outlook: UBS began coverage with a "Buy" on March 23, and MarketBeat shows a consensus rating of Moderate Buy (one Strong Buy, one Buy, one Sell).
  • Technicals and financials: the 50‑day MA is $12.01 and the 200‑day MA is $10.73; liquidity ratios are below 1 (current 0.94, quick 0.93) while debt‑to‑equity is a modest 0.31.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of MTN Group.

Shares of MTN Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MTNOY - Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 10,015 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 30% from the previous session's volume of 14,353 shares.The stock last traded at $12.30 and had previously closed at $12.28.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, UBS Group started coverage on MTN Group in a report on Monday, March 23rd. They set a "buy" rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy".

Get Our Latest Report on MTN Group

MTN Group Stock Performance

The company's 50-day moving average is $12.01 and its 200-day moving average is $10.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

About MTN Group

(Get Free Report)

MTN Group OTCMKTS: MTNOY is a multinational telecommunications company headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa. Founded in the mid-1990s as Mobile Telephone Networks, the company has grown into one of the largest mobile network operators serving consumers, businesses and governments across Africa and the Middle East. MTN is listed on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange and also trades over‑the‑counter in the United States under the symbol MTNOY.

The company's core activities include mobile voice and data services, fixed‑line and broadband offerings, and enterprise solutions such as cloud, connectivity and managed services.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in MTN Group Right Now?

Before you consider MTN Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and MTN Group wasn't on the list.

While MTN Group currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Stocks That Could Be Bigger Than Tesla, Nvidia, and Google Cover
7 Stocks That Could Be Bigger Than Tesla, Nvidia, and Google

Looking for the next FAANG stock before everyone has heard about it? Click the link to see which stocks MarketBeat analysts think might become the next trillion dollar tech company.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

The Nasdaq's Historic Rally Doesn't Mean the Risk Is Gone
The Nasdaq's Historic Rally Doesn't Mean the Risk Is Gone
By Bridget Bennett | April 19, 2026
tc pixel
$30 stock to buy before Starlink goes public (WATCH NOW!)
$30 stock to buy before Starlink goes public (WATCH NOW!)
From Paradigm Press (Ad)
ASML Falls Post-Earnings, Chip-Making Expansion Anchors Outlook
ASML Falls Post-Earnings, Chip-Making Expansion Anchors Outlook
By Leo Miller | April 16, 2026
5 Stocks Positioned to Win the AI Data Center Buildout
5 Stocks Positioned to Win the AI Data Center Buildout
By Bridget Bennett | April 20, 2026
These 3 Defense Giants Beat Q1 Estimates—So Why Did Their Stocks Still Fall?
These 3 Defense Giants Beat Q1 Estimates—So Why Did Their Stocks Still Fall?
By Jessica Mitacek | April 22, 2026
tc pixel
Nvidia has $24 trillion in their sights …
Nvidia has $24 trillion in their sights …
From Weiss Ratings (Ad)
The Quiet Infrastructure Play on Small-Bank Survival
The Quiet Infrastructure Play on Small-Bank Survival
By Peter Frank | April 21, 2026
This 4/20, Wall Street Is Betting on More Than Marijuana
This 4/20, Wall Street Is Betting on More Than Marijuana
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | April 20, 2026

Recent Videos

It‘s Happening Again: Quantum Stocks Are Surging. Get READY.
It's Happening Again: Quantum Stocks Are Surging. Get READY.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
The Biggest Market Reset in 25 Years. Get READY.
The Biggest Market Reset in 25 Years. Get READY.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
We Analyzed Dozens of Stocks This Week. Here’s What’s Worth Buying.
We Analyzed Dozens of Stocks This Week. Here’s What’s Worth Buying.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines