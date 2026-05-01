Free Trial
→ Gold Set an All-Time High. But BlackRock & JPMorgan Are Buying This… (From Awesomely, LLC) (Ad)tc pixel

MTN Group (OTCMKTS:MTNOY) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average - Time to Sell?

Written by MarketBeat
May 1, 2026
MTN Group logo with Computer and Technology background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • MTN Group's stock climbed above its 50-day moving average ($12.04), trading as high as $12.6765 and last at $12.6750, up about 1.6% on a volume of 3,110 shares.
  • UBS initiated coverage with a "Buy" on March 23, and the analyst mix (one Strong Buy, one Buy, one Sell) yields a consensus rating of Moderate Buy.
  • The company shows tight short-term liquidity with a quick ratio of 0.93 and current ratio of 0.94, while leverage is modest with a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.
  • Five stocks we like better than MTN Group.

MTN Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MTNOY - Get Free Report)'s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.04 and traded as high as $12.6765. MTN Group shares last traded at $12.6750, with a volume of 3,110 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, UBS Group assumed coverage on MTN Group in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. They issued a "buy" rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MTN Group presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy".

View Our Latest Research Report on MTNOY

MTN Group Stock Up 1.6%

The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.87.

MTN Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MTN Group OTCMKTS: MTNOY is a multinational telecommunications company headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa. Founded in the mid-1990s as Mobile Telephone Networks, the company has grown into one of the largest mobile network operators serving consumers, businesses and governments across Africa and the Middle East. MTN is listed on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange and also trades over‑the‑counter in the United States under the symbol MTNOY.

The company's core activities include mobile voice and data services, fixed‑line and broadband offerings, and enterprise solutions such as cloud, connectivity and managed services.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in MTN Group Right Now?

Before you consider MTN Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and MTN Group wasn't on the list.

While MTN Group currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

Elon Musk's Next Move Cover
Elon Musk's Next Move

Explore Elon Musk’s boldest ventures yet—from AI and autonomy to space colonization—and find out how investors can ride the next wave of innovation.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

AbbVie Fires Healthy Trend-Following Signal: Is a Rebound Ahead?
AbbVie Fires Healthy Trend-Following Signal: Is a Rebound Ahead?
By Thomas Hughes | April 29, 2026
tc pixel
Your $29.97 book is free today
Your $29.97 book is free today
From Profits Run (Ad)
Alphabet’s Earnings Didn’t Just Beat—They Changed the Story
Alphabet’s Earnings Didn’t Just Beat—They Changed the Story
By Ryan Hasson | April 30, 2026
The $880M Bet to Survive Real Estate's Reset
The $880M Bet to Survive Real Estate's Reset
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | April 28, 2026
Pipelines and Automation: 2 Energy Plays Built for Any Oil Price
Pipelines and Automation: 2 Energy Plays Built for Any Oil Price
By Chris Markoch | April 26, 2026
tc pixel
Gilder: Don’t Buy AI Stocks, Do This Instead
Gilder: Don’t Buy AI Stocks, Do This Instead
From Eagle Publishing (Ad)
Industrial Chips Are in Rally Mode—5 Ways to Play
Industrial Chips Are in Rally Mode—5 Ways to Play
By Thomas Hughes | April 28, 2026
5 Stocks to Buy in May Before the Next AI Surge Hits
5 Stocks to Buy in May Before the Next AI Surge Hits
By Thomas Hughes | May 1, 2026

Recent Videos

SpaceX Just Got a Superchip — Buy These 5 Stocks Before It Launches
SpaceX Just Got a Superchip — Buy These 5 Stocks Before It Launches
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
5 Hot Stocks to Buy Now: May‘s Top Picks With Upside Ahead
5 Hot Stocks to Buy Now: May's Top Picks With Upside Ahead
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
A Generational Opportunity in Robotics (Most Aren‘t Ready)
A Generational Opportunity in Robotics (Most Aren't Ready)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines