MTU Aero Engines AG (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of "Hold" from Brokerages

Shares of MTU Aero Engines AG (OTCMKTS:MTUAY - Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of "Hold" from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Research lowered shares of MTU Aero Engines from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Citigroup reissued a "sell" rating on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. BNP Paribas Exane assumed coverage on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a report on Monday, April 13th. They issued an "outperform" rating for the company. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of MTU Aero Engines from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of MTU Aero Engines from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th.

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MTU Aero Engines Stock Performance

OTCMKTS MTUAY opened at $180.79 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $19.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $189.27 and a 200-day moving average of $206.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. MTU Aero Engines has a 1-year low of $164.69 and a 1-year high of $238.57.

MTU Aero Engines (OTCMKTS:MTUAY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter. MTU Aero Engines had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 24.07%. On average, equities analysts forecast that MTU Aero Engines will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MTU Aero Engines Company Profile

MTU Aero Engines AG is a German aircraft engine manufacturer headquartered in Munich that develops, manufactures and services commercial and military aero engines as well as industrial gas turbines. The company's activities span the entire engine lifecycle, from conceptual design and development through production of modules and components to aftermarket maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO). MTU supplies parts and technical solutions for a broad range of jet engines and turbomachinery used by airlines, MRO providers and defense customers.

In addition to core engine development and manufacturing, MTU offers comprehensive aftermarket services including scheduled and unscheduled maintenance, spare parts distribution, repair technologies and fleet support programs.

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