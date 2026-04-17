MTU Aero Engines (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) Downgraded by Zacks Research to "Strong Sell"

MTU Aero Engines (OTCMKTS:MTUAY - Get Free Report) was downgraded by Zacks Research from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BNP Paribas Exane started coverage on MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Monday. They set an "outperform" rating for the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a "sell" rating on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised MTU Aero Engines from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MTU Aero Engines currently has a consensus rating of "Hold".

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MTU Aero Engines Stock Performance

Shares of MTUAY opened at $194.13 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.92 billion, a PE ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company's 50 day moving average price is $202.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $211.40. MTU Aero Engines has a 52 week low of $152.93 and a 52 week high of $238.57.

MTU Aero Engines (OTCMKTS:MTUAY - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. MTU Aero Engines had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 23.32%. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter. Research analysts expect that MTU Aero Engines will post 8.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MTU Aero Engines Company Profile

MTU Aero Engines AG is a German aircraft engine manufacturer headquartered in Munich that develops, manufactures and services commercial and military aero engines as well as industrial gas turbines. The company's activities span the entire engine lifecycle, from conceptual design and development through production of modules and components to aftermarket maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO). MTU supplies parts and technical solutions for a broad range of jet engines and turbomachinery used by airlines, MRO providers and defense customers.

In addition to core engine development and manufacturing, MTU offers comprehensive aftermarket services including scheduled and unscheduled maintenance, spare parts distribution, repair technologies and fleet support programs.

Further Reading

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