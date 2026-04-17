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MTU Aero Engines (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) Downgraded by Zacks Research to "Strong Sell"

Written by MarketBeat
April 17, 2026
MTU Aero Engines logo with Aerospace background
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Key Points

  • Zacks Research downgraded MTU Aero Engines to a Strong Sell from Hold; analyst coverage is mixed (one Strong Buy, three Buy, three Hold, two Sell) and MarketBeat shows a consensus rating of Hold.
  • Shares opened at $194.13 with a market cap of $20.92 billion and a PE of 18.13; the company reported Q results of $2.67 EPS on $2.83 billion revenue (net margin 11.74%, ROE 23.32%) and analysts expect about 8.69 EPS for the fiscal year.
  • Five stocks we like better than MTU Aero Engines.

MTU Aero Engines (OTCMKTS:MTUAY - Get Free Report) was downgraded by Zacks Research from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BNP Paribas Exane started coverage on MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Monday. They set an "outperform" rating for the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a "sell" rating on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised MTU Aero Engines from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MTU Aero Engines currently has a consensus rating of "Hold".

Read Our Latest Report on MTUAY

MTU Aero Engines Stock Performance

Shares of MTUAY opened at $194.13 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.92 billion, a PE ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company's 50 day moving average price is $202.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $211.40. MTU Aero Engines has a 52 week low of $152.93 and a 52 week high of $238.57.

MTU Aero Engines (OTCMKTS:MTUAY - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. MTU Aero Engines had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 23.32%. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter. Research analysts expect that MTU Aero Engines will post 8.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MTU Aero Engines Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MTU Aero Engines AG is a German aircraft engine manufacturer headquartered in Munich that develops, manufactures and services commercial and military aero engines as well as industrial gas turbines. The company's activities span the entire engine lifecycle, from conceptual design and development through production of modules and components to aftermarket maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO). MTU supplies parts and technical solutions for a broad range of jet engines and turbomachinery used by airlines, MRO providers and defense customers.

In addition to core engine development and manufacturing, MTU offers comprehensive aftermarket services including scheduled and unscheduled maintenance, spare parts distribution, repair technologies and fleet support programs.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for MTU Aero Engines (OTCMKTS:MTUAY)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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