MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) Given New C$38.00 Price Target at TD

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY - Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at TD from C$42.00 to C$38.00 in a report released on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a "hold" rating on the stock. TD's price objective points to a potential upside of 13.13% from the company's current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MTY. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on MTY Food Group from C$46.00 to C$41.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Raymond James Financial dropped their price objective on MTY Food Group from C$46.00 to C$45.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on MTY Food Group from C$49.00 to C$43.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of MTY Food Group from C$46.00 to C$45.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MTY Food Group presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of C$42.50.

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MTY Food Group Price Performance

Shares of MTY Food Group stock traded down C$0.16 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$33.59. The company's stock had a trading volume of 181,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,176. The company has a market cap of C$767.23 million, a PE ratio of 4.99, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.64, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$38.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$39.67. MTY Food Group has a 12-month low of C$31.87 and a 12-month high of C$45.90.

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 10th. The company reported C$0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$267.76 million during the quarter. MTY Food Group had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 9.78%. Analysts expect that MTY Food Group will post 4.4909091 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MTY Food Group Company Profile

MTY Group franchises and operates quick-service, fast casual and casual dining restaurants over 80 different banners in Canada, the US and Internationally. Based in Montreal, MTY is a family whose heart beats to the rhythm of its brands, the very soul of its multi-branded strategy. For over 45 years, it has been increasing its presence by delivering new concepts of restaurants, making acquisitions, and forging strategic alliances, which have allowed it to reach new heights year after year. By combining new trends with operational know-how, the brands forming the MTY Group now touch the lives of millions of people every year.

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