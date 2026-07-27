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Mueller Water Products (MWA) Projected to Post Earnings on Monday

Written by MarketBeat
July 27, 2026
Mueller Water Products logo with Industrials background
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Key Points

  • Mueller Water Products is expected to report Q3 2026 results after the market closes on Monday, August 3. Analysts forecast earnings of $0.39 per share on $391.5 million in revenue, with a conference call scheduled for August 4 at 10:00 a.m. ET.
  • MWA shares opened at $25.06, near their 50-day average of $25.43 and below their 200-day average of $27.00. The company pays a quarterly dividend of $0.07 per share, representing a 1.1% yield.
  • Analyst sentiment remains mixed, with an overall “Hold” rating and a consensus price target of $30.00. A company director recently purchased nearly $30,000 of stock, while institutional investors own 91.68% of outstanding shares.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in August.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA - Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its Q3 2026 results after the market closes on Monday, August 3rd. Analysts expect Mueller Water Products to announce earnings of $0.39 per share and revenue of $391.4930 million for the quarter. Interested persons can check the company's upcoming Q3 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, August 4, 2026 at 10:00 AM ET.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 22.11%. On average, analysts expect Mueller Water Products to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Mueller Water Products Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE MWA opened at $25.06 on Monday. The company's fifty day moving average is $25.43 and its 200-day moving average is $27.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.03. Mueller Water Products has a twelve month low of $22.74 and a twelve month high of $31.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Mueller Water Products Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 11th. Mueller Water Products's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.37%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MWA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on Mueller Water Products from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Weiss Ratings lowered Mueller Water Products from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "neutral" rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Mueller Water Products in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Barclays initiated coverage on Mueller Water Products in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued an "underweight" rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Mueller Water Products from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mueller Water Products currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on MWA

Insider Activity at Mueller Water Products

In other Mueller Water Products news, Director Brian C. Healy bought 1,183 shares of Mueller Water Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.33 per share, for a total transaction of $29,965.39. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 24,946 shares of the company's stock, valued at $631,882.18. This trade represents a 4.98% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mueller Water Products

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strive Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Mueller Water Products in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Mueller Water Products by 47.0% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Mueller Water Products by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,517 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its stake in Mueller Water Products by 398.0% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,196 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Mueller Water Products by 677.7% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,204 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,792 shares in the last quarter. 91.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mueller Water Products Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mueller Water Products, Inc is a leading provider of water infrastructure and flow control products and services designed to help water utilities and municipalities manage, control and measure their water distribution systems. The company's portfolio includes a comprehensive range of products such as fire hydrants, valves, pipe repair systems, fittings and couplings, along with advanced metering and monitoring solutions. By combining traditional mechanical components with digital technologies, Mueller Water Products addresses the critical need for reliable and sustainable water distribution across North America.

The company's operations are organized around two primary business segments.

Featured Stories

Earnings History for Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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