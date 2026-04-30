Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.07

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA - Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 11th.

Mueller Water Products has raised its dividend by an average of 0.1%annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 10 years. Mueller Water Products has a dividend payout ratio of 20.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Mueller Water Products to earn $1.58 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.7%.

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Mueller Water Products Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MWA opened at $27.69 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.58. Mueller Water Products has a fifty-two week low of $22.74 and a fifty-two week high of $31.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 4.02.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.02. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 22.34% and a net margin of 13.83%.The firm had revenue of $318.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $315.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Mueller Water Products will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Mueller Water Products

Mueller Water Products, Inc is a leading provider of water infrastructure and flow control products and services designed to help water utilities and municipalities manage, control and measure their water distribution systems. The company's portfolio includes a comprehensive range of products such as fire hydrants, valves, pipe repair systems, fittings and couplings, along with advanced metering and monitoring solutions. By combining traditional mechanical components with digital technologies, Mueller Water Products addresses the critical need for reliable and sustainable water distribution across North America.

The company's operations are organized around two primary business segments.

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