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Mulberry Group (LON:MUL) Hits New 1-Year High - Should You Buy?

Written by MarketBeat
April 27, 2026
Mulberry Group logo with Consumer Cyclical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • New 52-week high: Mulberry shares reached GBX 120 on Monday and last traded at GBX 116 (up 0.8%) on volume of 3,158, with the 50‑ and 200‑day moving averages around GBX 100.
  • Weak liquidity and negative earnings: The company shows a quick ratio of 0.66 and current ratio of 0.76, a negative PE of -3.47, a market cap of £79.76 million, and a reported debt‑to‑equity of -739.19.
  • Business profile: Mulberry Group designs and manufactures fashion accessories, leather goods and ready‑to‑wear products in the UK, Asia Pacific and internationally.
  • Interested in Mulberry Group? Here are five stocks we like better.

Mulberry Group plc (LON:MUL - Get Free Report)'s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 120 and last traded at GBX 116, with a volume of 3158 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 115.

Mulberry Group Trading Up 0.8%

The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -739.19. The stock's fifty day moving average price is GBX 100.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 100.47. The company has a market capitalization of £79.76 million, a PE ratio of -3.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.60.

About Mulberry Group

(Get Free Report)

Mulberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures fashion accessories and clothing in the United Kingdom, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers briefcases, messenger bags, and backpacks; wallets, and purses and pouches; sunglasses, scarves, gloves and hats, belts, cufflinks, keyrings, and shoes; jewelry, organisers, leather care, and care products; gifts; and luggage, holdalls, bag, and other travel accessories for men and women, as well as ready-to-wear and eyewear products.

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