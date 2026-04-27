Mulberry Group (LON:MUL) Hits New 1-Year High - Should You Buy?

Mulberry Group plc (LON:MUL
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)'s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 120 and last traded at GBX 116, with a volume of 3158 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 115.
Mulberry Group Trading Up 0.8%
The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -739.19. The stock's fifty day moving average price is GBX 100.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 100.47. The company has a market capitalization of £79.76 million, a PE ratio of -3.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.60.
About Mulberry Group
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)
Mulberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures fashion accessories and clothing in the United Kingdom, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers briefcases, messenger bags, and backpacks; wallets, and purses and pouches; sunglasses, scarves, gloves and hats, belts, cufflinks, keyrings, and shoes; jewelry, organisers, leather care, and care products; gifts; and luggage, holdalls, bag, and other travel accessories for men and women, as well as ready-to-wear and eyewear products.
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