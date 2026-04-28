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Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL) Announces $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Written by MarketBeat
April 28, 2026
Mullen Group logo with Industrials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • C$0.07 monthly dividend announced with an ex-dividend date of April 30 and record date May 15, implying an annualized dividend yield of about 4.1%.
  • Shares recently traded at C$20.39 with a market capitalization of C$1.96 billion and a P/E of ~20; the company reported quarterly EPS of C$0.20 on C$547.7 million in revenue, with a net margin of 4.32% and ROE of 8.72%.
  • Mullen Group is an acquisition-driven North American transportation and logistics platform operating a large portfolio of independently run businesses offering LTL, truckload, warehousing, brokerage and other logistics services.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in May.

Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL - Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 30th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Friday, May 15th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th.

Mullen Group Stock Performance

Shares of TSE MTL traded up C$0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$20.39. 299,395 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 297,643. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.65, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company's 50 day moving average is C$17.36 and its 200 day moving average is C$16.12. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.76. Mullen Group has a one year low of C$12.86 and a one year high of C$20.57.

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$547.70 million during the quarter. Mullen Group had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 8.72%.

About Mullen Group

(Get Free Report)

Mullen Group is a public company with a long history of acquiring companies in the transportation and logistics industries. Today, we have one of the largest portfolios of logistics companies in North America, providing a wide range of transportation, warehousing and distribution services through a network of independently operated businesses. Service offerings include less-than-truckload, customs brokerage, truckload, warehousing, logistics, transload, oversized, third-party logistics and specialized hauling transportation.

Read More

Dividend History for Mullen Group (TSE:MTL)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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