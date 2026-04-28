Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL) Announces $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL - Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 30th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Friday, May 15th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th.

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Mullen Group Stock Performance

Shares of TSE MTL traded up C$0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$20.39. 299,395 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 297,643. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.65, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company's 50 day moving average is C$17.36 and its 200 day moving average is C$16.12. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.76. Mullen Group has a one year low of C$12.86 and a one year high of C$20.57.

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$547.70 million during the quarter. Mullen Group had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 8.72%.

About Mullen Group

Mullen Group is a public company with a long history of acquiring companies in the transportation and logistics industries. Today, we have one of the largest portfolios of logistics companies in North America, providing a wide range of transportation, warehousing and distribution services through a network of independently operated businesses. Service offerings include less-than-truckload, customs brokerage, truckload, warehousing, logistics, transload, oversized, third-party logistics and specialized hauling transportation.

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