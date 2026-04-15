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Murata Manufacturing (OTCMKTS:MRAAY) Sets New 12-Month High - Still a Buy?

Written by MarketBeat
April 15, 2026
Murata Manufacturing logo with Industrials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Murata's shares reached a new 52-week high, trading as high as $14.50 and last at $14.2430 on a volume of 79,511 shares (previous close $13.30).
  • The company has a market capitalization of $52.18 billion, a trailing P/E of 40.77 and a beta of 0.98, with 50-day and 200-day moving averages at $11.74 and $10.71 respectively.
  • In the latest quarter Murata reported $0.05 EPS on $3.03 billion in revenue, with ROE of 7.42% and a net margin of 10.74%; it set FY 2025 guidance at 0.392 EPS while analysts expect about 0.41 EPS for the year.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by May 1st.

Murata Manufacturing Inc. (OTCMKTS:MRAAY - Get Free Report)'s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $14.50 and last traded at $14.2430, with a volume of 79511 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.30.

Murata Manufacturing Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $52.18 billion, a PE ratio of 40.77 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.74 and a 200 day moving average of $10.71.

Murata Manufacturing (OTCMKTS:MRAAY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. Murata Manufacturing had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 10.74%.The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter. Murata Manufacturing has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.392-0.392 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Murata Manufacturing Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

About Murata Manufacturing

(Get Free Report)

Murata Manufacturing Co, Ltd. is a Japan-based manufacturer of electronic components and modules, best known for its development and production of ceramic components. Founded in 1944 by Akira Murata and headquartered in Nagaokakyo, Kyoto Prefecture, the company has grown into a leading global supplier of multilayer ceramic capacitors (MLCCs), ceramic resonators, and a broad range of passive and active electronic parts used across consumer, industrial and automotive electronics.

The company's product portfolio encompasses passive components (such as capacitors, inductors and filters), sensors and sensing modules, power modules, and RF/wireless communication modules.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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