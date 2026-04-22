Murphy USA (MUSA) Expected to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA - Get Free Report) will likely be releasing its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 29th. Analysts expect Murphy USA to post earnings of $3.39 per share and revenue of $4.4519 billion for the quarter. Individuals may visit the the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, April 30, 2026 at 11:00 AM ET.

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Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The specialty retailer reported $7.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.67 by $0.86. The business had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 75.75%. Murphy USA's quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.96 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Murphy USA to post $26 EPS for the current fiscal year and $27 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Murphy USA Trading Up 3.1%

Shares of Murphy USA stock opened at $512.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $9.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.10, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.23. Murphy USA has a 1 year low of $345.23 and a 1 year high of $530.88. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $453.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $415.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47.

Murphy USA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 23rd were given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 23rd. Murphy USA's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MUSA. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Murphy USA from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on Murphy USA from $467.00 to $445.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Murphy USA in a report on Thursday, March 26th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $539.00 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen raised Murphy USA from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, March 28th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Murphy USA in a report on Friday, January 9th. They issued an "underperform" rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Murphy USA presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $455.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on MUSA

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Eric J. Bartko sold 345 shares of Murphy USA stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.84, for a total value of $139,669.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 352 shares in the company, valued at $142,503.68. This trade represents a 49.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeanne Linder Phillips sold 1,155 shares of Murphy USA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total value of $456,444.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 1,543 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $609,778.17. The trade was a 42.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 10,919 shares of company stock valued at $4,490,690 over the last three months. Company insiders own 9.02% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Murphy USA

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Murphy USA by 105.6% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,926 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $1,889,000 after purchasing an additional 2,530 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in Murphy USA in the fourth quarter worth about $1,533,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Murphy USA by 143.8% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,398 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 3,184 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC increased its position in Murphy USA by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 2,236 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $902,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. Finally, Delta Global Management LP acquired a new stake in Murphy USA in the fourth quarter worth about $2,457,000. 80.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Murphy USA

Murphy USA is a leading downstream marketer of gasoline, diesel and convenience store products in the United States. Headquartered in El Dorado, Arkansas, the company was originally established as part of Murphy Oil Corporation and was spun off as an independent public entity in 2013. Since its separation, Murphy USA has focused on retail fueling services and convenience offerings designed to deliver value and convenience to consumers.

The company's primary operations center on two retail formats.

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