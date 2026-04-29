Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $3.89 EPS

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA - Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty retailer reported $7.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.39 by $3.89, Zacks reports. Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 75.75%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.63 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis.

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Murphy USA Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MUSA traded down $3.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $516.82. The stock had a trading volume of 493,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,801. The company has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion, a PE ratio of 21.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $468.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $421.76. Murphy USA has a 1 year low of $345.23 and a 1 year high of $539.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47.

Murphy USA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Murphy USA's dividend payout ratio is presently 10.38%.

Key Murphy USA News

Here are the key news stories impacting Murphy USA this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 results: Murphy USA reported Q1 net income of $136.3M, or $7.28 diluted EPS, a large year-over-year jump driven by higher fuel contribution (35.0 cpg vs 25.4 cpg a year ago) and higher retail gallons — the print beat consensus EPS and was framed as a revenue/earnings beat by Zacks. Murphy USA Inc. Reports First Quarter 2026 Results Murphy USA (MUSA) Surpasses Q1 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

Q1 results: Murphy USA reported Q1 net income of $136.3M, or $7.28 diluted EPS, a large year-over-year jump driven by higher fuel contribution (35.0 cpg vs 25.4 cpg a year ago) and higher retail gallons — the print beat consensus EPS and was framed as a revenue/earnings beat by Zacks. Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrades and momentum: Zacks and other coverage lifted multiple near-term and FY estimates and added MUSA to a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) list — a bullish signal that can support multiple analysts increasing targets and model assumptions. New Strong Buy Stocks for April 29th

Analyst upgrades and momentum: Zacks and other coverage lifted multiple near-term and FY estimates and added MUSA to a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) list — a bullish signal that can support multiple analysts increasing targets and model assumptions. Positive Sentiment: Price target lift: At least one published note raised MUSA’s price target (reported increase ~13.6%), which helps justify higher valuations following the outsized quarter. Murphy USA (MUSA) price target increased

Price target lift: At least one published note raised MUSA’s price target (reported increase ~13.6%), which helps justify higher valuations following the outsized quarter. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst estimate revisions are mixed in timing — most near-term quarters were nudged higher but there are small downward tweaks in some out-year quarters; net effect appears modest at this stage.

Analyst estimate revisions are mixed in timing — most near-term quarters were nudged higher but there are small downward tweaks in some out-year quarters; net effect appears modest at this stage. Neutral Sentiment: Data/reporting oddity: one automated report showed an implausible EPS figure (likely a data error). That can create noise in headlines and short-term trading but doesn’t change underlying results. (No link — data feed anomaly.)

Data/reporting oddity: one automated report showed an implausible EPS figure (likely a data error). That can create noise in headlines and short-term trading but doesn’t change underlying results. (No link — data feed anomaly.) Negative Sentiment: Capital structure and margins: the company carries meaningful leverage (debt/equity ~3.5) and working-capacity ratios are modest; net margin remains thin on a percentage basis despite strong dollar EPS — these fundamentals can limit multiple expansion and make the stock sensitive to fuel margin cycles.

Insider Activity

In other Murphy USA news, SVP Scott G. Woodward sold 137 shares of Murphy USA stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.44, for a total transaction of $57,874.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Keith A. Emery sold 899 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.53, for a total transaction of $343,894.47. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 10,919 shares of company stock valued at $4,490,690 in the last three months. Company insiders own 9.02% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Murphy USA

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MUSA. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,685 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Murphy USA by 423.1% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 68 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Murphy USA during the second quarter worth $603,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Murphy USA during the second quarter worth $596,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Murphy USA in the 2nd quarter valued at $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.81% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MUSA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Murphy USA in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $539.00 price target on the stock. Stephens decreased their target price on Murphy USA from $475.00 to $450.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Murphy USA from $467.00 to $445.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Murphy USA from $560.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Murphy USA from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, March 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $483.43.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Murphy USA

Murphy USA Company Profile

Murphy USA is a leading downstream marketer of gasoline, diesel and convenience store products in the United States. Headquartered in El Dorado, Arkansas, the company was originally established as part of Murphy Oil Corporation and was spun off as an independent public entity in 2013. Since its separation, Murphy USA has focused on retail fueling services and convenience offerings designed to deliver value and convenience to consumers.

The company's primary operations center on two retail formats.

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