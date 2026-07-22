MYR Group (MYRG) to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG - Get Free Report) is expected to be issuing its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 29th. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of $2.61 per share and revenue of $995.7350 million for the quarter. Investors can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, July 30, 2026 at 10:00 AM ET.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $932.45 million. MYR Group had a return on equity of 22.14% and a net margin of 3.71%.MYR Group's revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. On average, analysts expect MYR Group to post $11 EPS for the current fiscal year and $13 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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MYR Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ MYRG opened at $400.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.11 and a beta of 1.31. MYR Group has a twelve month low of $171.51 and a twelve month high of $503.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $445.48 and a 200 day moving average of $342.58.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other MYR Group news, Director Kenneth Michael Hartwick sold 3,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.50, for a total value of $1,576,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 18,631 shares in the company, valued at $8,393,265.50. This represents a 15.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Donald C.I. Lucky sold 14,675 shares of MYR Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.53, for a total value of $6,596,852.75. Following the transaction, the director owned 5,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,507,927.87. This represents a 72.45% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MYR Group

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acumen Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MYR Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in MYR Group during the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MYR Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in MYR Group during the 4th quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MYR Group during the second quarter worth $144,000. 88.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MYRG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird set a $373.00 price objective on MYR Group in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of MYR Group in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a "market perform" rating on shares of MYR Group in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $392.00 target price on shares of MYR Group in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of MYR Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $389.83.

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About MYR Group

MYR Group Inc NASDAQ: MYRG is a specialty electrical contractor that provides a broad array of construction, maintenance and emergency restoration services to utility, commercial, industrial and renewable energy customers. The company was formed in 1995 through the consolidation of several regional specialty contractors and has since expanded its capabilities to support complex transmission and distribution projects, substation installations, communication and wireless infrastructure, as well as renewable power interconnections.

Through a network of operating subsidiaries, MYR Group delivers turnkey solutions that include overhead and underground line construction, substation and switchgear installation, substation maintenance and testing, and storm restoration services.

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