MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) Releases Earnings Results

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG - Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.97, FiscalAI reports. MYR Group had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 19.66%. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $931.95 million.

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MYR Group Trading Up 2.1%

Shares of NASDAQ MYRG traded up $6.79 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $337.76. The company had a trading volume of 307,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,094. The stock has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.86 and a beta of 1.07. The company's fifty day moving average price is $289.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $251.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. MYR Group has a 12 month low of $117.18 and a 12 month high of $349.15.

Institutional Trading of MYR Group

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of MYR Group by 63.5% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,021,293 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $223,153,000 after purchasing an additional 396,502 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in MYR Group by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 365,977 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $79,966,000 after buying an additional 1,840 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in MYR Group by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 305,202 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $66,687,000 after buying an additional 9,651 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in MYR Group by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 290,226 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $63,414,000 after buying an additional 44,791 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in MYR Group by 0.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 203,356 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $22,998,000 after buying an additional 1,437 shares during the period. 88.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MYRG shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of MYR Group in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus set a $351.00 price target on MYR Group in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Zacks Research raised MYR Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of MYR Group from $285.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of MYR Group from $248.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MYR Group currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $242.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on MYRG

About MYR Group

MYR Group Inc NASDAQ: MYRG is a specialty electrical contractor that provides a broad array of construction, maintenance and emergency restoration services to utility, commercial, industrial and renewable energy customers. The company was formed in 1995 through the consolidation of several regional specialty contractors and has since expanded its capabilities to support complex transmission and distribution projects, substation installations, communication and wireless infrastructure, as well as renewable power interconnections.

Through a network of operating subsidiaries, MYR Group delivers turnkey solutions that include overhead and underground line construction, substation and switchgear installation, substation maintenance and testing, and storm restoration services.

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