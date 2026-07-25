Myriad Genetics (MYGN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN - Get Free Report) is projected to post its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, July 30th. Analysts expect Myriad Genetics to post earnings of ($0.03) per share and revenue of $206.0260 million for the quarter. Parties may review the information on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, July 30, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03). Myriad Genetics had a negative return on equity of 8.51% and a negative net margin of 48.24%.The company had revenue of $200.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Myriad Genetics's revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Myriad Genetics to post $-0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Myriad Genetics Stock Performance

Shares of MYGN stock opened at $5.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $529.86 million, a P/E ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 1.64. Myriad Genetics has a fifty-two week low of $3.53 and a fifty-two week high of $8.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.99.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MYGN shares. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Myriad Genetics from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Myriad Genetics from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Myriad Genetics from $6.00 to $5.50 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $6.50.

Read Our Latest Report on Myriad Genetics

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Paul Bisaro acquired 7,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.69 per share, for a total transaction of $27,675.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 97,441 shares of the company's stock, valued at $359,557.29. This trade represents a 8.34% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Rashmi Kumar sold 15,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.46, for a total transaction of $66,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 171,889 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $766,624.94. This represents a 8.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Myriad Genetics

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Myriad Genetics by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 507,180 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,119,000 after acquiring an additional 12,026 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 62.7% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 26,886 shares of the company's stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 10,359 shares in the last quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 103.8% in the 4th quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP now owns 1,223,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $7,521,000 after purchasing an additional 623,000 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Myriad Genetics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Myriad Genetics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $143,000. 99.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Myriad Genetics

Myriad Genetics NASDAQ: MYGN is a molecular diagnostics company that develops and commercializes genetic tests designed to assess an individual's risk for various hereditary conditions and to guide personalized treatment decisions. The company's core business centers on predictive medicine, with a focus on hereditary cancer risk assessment through its flagship BRACAnalysis® test for BRCA1 and BRCA2 gene mutations. In addition to oncology, Myriad offers tests in women's health, neurology and pharmacogenomics to support more informed clinical decision-making.

Among its product offerings are the myRisk® Hereditary Cancer test, which screens for mutations across multiple cancer-related genes, and Prequel®, a non-invasive prenatal test for assessing fetal chromosomal abnormalities.

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