N-able (NYSE:NABL) Price Target Cut to $6.50 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

N-able (NYSE:NABL - Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $8.00 to $6.50 in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a "buy" rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC's price objective would suggest a potential upside of 26.34% from the company's current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on NABL. Zacks Research upgraded N-able from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. William Blair reiterated an "underperform" rating on shares of N-able in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Wall Street Zen cut N-able from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, February 21st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of N-able in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on N-able from $8.75 to $5.25 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, N-able currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $7.45.

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N-able Stock Performance

NYSE NABL opened at $5.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business's 50 day moving average is $4.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.25. N-able has a 12-month low of $4.14 and a 12-month high of $9.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $969.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.17 and a beta of 0.64.

N-able (NYSE:NABL - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.09. N-able had a positive return on equity of 3.17% and a negative net margin of 3.33%.The company had revenue of $133.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $131.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that N-able will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of N-able

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of N-able by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,770,126 shares of the company's stock worth $22,277,000 after purchasing an additional 474,028 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of N-able by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 612,729 shares of the company's stock worth $2,861,000 after purchasing an additional 68,742 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of N-able by 988.2% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 19,414 shares of the company's stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 17,630 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of N-able during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of N-able during the 1st quarter worth approximately $157,000. 96.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

N-able Company Profile

N-able NYSE: NABL is a cloud-based software provider specializing in solutions for managed service providers (MSPs). The company’s platform offers remote monitoring and management (RMM), backup and disaster recovery, endpoint detection and response (EDR), security information and event management (SIEM), and automation tools. By integrating these services into a unified interface, N-able enables MSPs to streamline IT operations, enhance security posture, and deliver proactive maintenance across on-premises, cloud, and hybrid environments.

Headquartered in Toronto, Canada, N-able traces its origins to the managed services division of SolarWinds before completing a spin-off and initial public offering in mid-2021.

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