S&P 500   4,381.47 (-0.03%)
DOW   34,083.43 (-0.08%)
QQQ   372.87 (-0.02%)
AAPL   182.92 (+0.02%)
MSFT   362.93 (-0.07%)
META   320.23 (+0.14%)
GOOGL   131.53 (-0.24%)
AMZN   142.33 (+0.18%)
TSLA   217.27 (-2.18%)
NVDA   472.33 (+1.41%)
NIO   7.78 (-1.77%)
BABA   84.60 (-0.24%)
AMD   114.12 (+0.47%)
T   15.70 (+0.32%)
F   10.02 (-0.30%)
MU   74.00 (+2.38%)
CGC   0.58 (+0.55%)
GE   114.19 (+0.30%)
DIS   89.25 (+5.62%)
AMC   8.47 (-16.06%)
PFE   30.31 (-1.65%)
PYPL   55.68 (+1.09%)
XOM   103.83 (+0.87%)
S&P 500   4,381.47 (-0.03%)
DOW   34,083.43 (-0.08%)
QQQ   372.87 (-0.02%)
AAPL   182.92 (+0.02%)
MSFT   362.93 (-0.07%)
META   320.23 (+0.14%)
GOOGL   131.53 (-0.24%)
AMZN   142.33 (+0.18%)
TSLA   217.27 (-2.18%)
NVDA   472.33 (+1.41%)
NIO   7.78 (-1.77%)
BABA   84.60 (-0.24%)
AMD   114.12 (+0.47%)
T   15.70 (+0.32%)
F   10.02 (-0.30%)
MU   74.00 (+2.38%)
CGC   0.58 (+0.55%)
GE   114.19 (+0.30%)
DIS   89.25 (+5.62%)
AMC   8.47 (-16.06%)
PFE   30.31 (-1.65%)
PYPL   55.68 (+1.09%)
XOM   103.83 (+0.87%)
S&P 500   4,381.47 (-0.03%)
DOW   34,083.43 (-0.08%)
QQQ   372.87 (-0.02%)
AAPL   182.92 (+0.02%)
MSFT   362.93 (-0.07%)
META   320.23 (+0.14%)
GOOGL   131.53 (-0.24%)
AMZN   142.33 (+0.18%)
TSLA   217.27 (-2.18%)
NVDA   472.33 (+1.41%)
NIO   7.78 (-1.77%)
BABA   84.60 (-0.24%)
AMD   114.12 (+0.47%)
T   15.70 (+0.32%)
F   10.02 (-0.30%)
MU   74.00 (+2.38%)
CGC   0.58 (+0.55%)
GE   114.19 (+0.30%)
DIS   89.25 (+5.62%)
AMC   8.47 (-16.06%)
PFE   30.31 (-1.65%)
PYPL   55.68 (+1.09%)
XOM   103.83 (+0.87%)
S&P 500   4,381.47 (-0.03%)
DOW   34,083.43 (-0.08%)
QQQ   372.87 (-0.02%)
AAPL   182.92 (+0.02%)
MSFT   362.93 (-0.07%)
META   320.23 (+0.14%)
GOOGL   131.53 (-0.24%)
AMZN   142.33 (+0.18%)
TSLA   217.27 (-2.18%)
NVDA   472.33 (+1.41%)
NIO   7.78 (-1.77%)
BABA   84.60 (-0.24%)
AMD   114.12 (+0.47%)
T   15.70 (+0.32%)
F   10.02 (-0.30%)
MU   74.00 (+2.38%)
CGC   0.58 (+0.55%)
GE   114.19 (+0.30%)
DIS   89.25 (+5.62%)
AMC   8.47 (-16.06%)
PFE   30.31 (-1.65%)
PYPL   55.68 (+1.09%)
XOM   103.83 (+0.87%)
NYSE:NABL

N-able (NABL) Stock Price, News & Analysis

$13.47
-0.04 (-0.30%)
(As of 09:39 AM ET)
Compare
Today's Range
$13.46
$13.58
50-Day Range
$12.61
$13.60
52-Week Range
$9.26
$15.44
Volume
4,905 shs
Average Volume
531,587 shs
Market Capitalization
$2.46 billion
P/E Ratio
168.40
Dividend Yield
N/A
Price Target
$15.13
Stock AnalysisAnalyst ForecastsChartCompetitorsEarningsFinancialsHeadlinesInsider TradesOwnershipSEC FilingsShort InterestSocial Media

N-able MarketRank™ Stock Analysis

Analyst Rating
Moderate Buy
2.67 Rating Score
Upside/​Downside
12.0% Upside
$15.13 Price Target
Short Interest
Healthy
1.27% of Float Sold Short
Dividend Strength
N/A
Sustainability
N/A
News Sentiment
N/A
Insider Trading
Selling Shares
$658,998 Sold Last Quarter
Proj. Earnings Growth
22.22%
From $0.18 to $0.22 Per Share

Overall MarketRank

MarketRank is calculated as an average of available category scores, with extra weight given to analysis and valuation.

2.28 out of 5 stars

Business Services Sector

127th out of 307 stocks

Prepackaged Software Industry

75th out of 201 stocks

See Top Rated MarketRank™ Stocks Here

NABL stock logo

About N-able Stock (NYSE:NABL)

N-able, Inc. provides cloud-based software solutions for managed service providers. The company's solutions enable MSPs to support digital transformation and growth within small and medium-sized enterprises. Its software platform is designed to be an enterprise-grade solution that serves as an operating system for its MSP partners and scales as their businesses grow. In addition, the company's platform provides remote monitoring and management, security solutions, and data protection as-a-service solutions. Further, Its platform includes security and data protection services, such as backup, recovery and disaster recovery, endpoint protection, patch management, web protection and content filtering, mail protection and archiving services. Additionally, the company engages in business management solutions comprising of automation and ticketing, password, documentation, and desktop management. N-able, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.

NABL Stock Price History

NABL Stock News Headlines

October 25, 2023 | finance.yahoo.com
N-able to Host Third Quarter Earnings Conference Call on November 13, 2023
October 11, 2023 | investing.com
N-Able Inc (NABL)
November 9, 2023 | DTI Trader (Ad)
All the trading advice you’ve ever received boils down to this
All the trading advice you’ve ever received boils down to one goal and one goal only: finding a reliable edge in the markets. If you can do that, grab hold of it and never let go. Because once you have that edge, and you can count on it, you never need to do anything else.
October 11, 2023 | finance.yahoo.com
Estimating The Fair Value Of N-able, Inc. (NYSE:NABL)
September 26, 2023 | finance.yahoo.com
N-able Brings Partner Conference Empower 2024 to Frisco
September 19, 2023 | seekingalpha.com
N-able: Hold Rating Due To Valuation Considerations Despite Strong Performance
September 12, 2023 | markets.businessinsider.com
N-able LLC Registered Shs When Issued
August 23, 2023 | benzinga.com
President and CEO At This Information Technology Company Sells $514K of Stock
November 9, 2023 | DTI Trader (Ad)
All the trading advice you’ve ever received boils down to this
All the trading advice you’ve ever received boils down to one goal and one goal only: finding a reliable edge in the markets. If you can do that, grab hold of it and never let go. Because once you have that edge, and you can count on it, you never need to do anything else.
August 21, 2023 | benzinga.com
N-able Secures #1 RMM Provider for Third Year Running in CRN's 2023 Annual Report Card (ARC) Awards
August 21, 2023 | finance.yahoo.com
N-able Secures #1 RMM Provider for Third Year Running in CRN’s 2023 Annual Report Card (ARC) Awards
August 20, 2023 | finance.yahoo.com
Here's Why We Think N-able (NYSE:NABL) Might Deserve Your Attention Today
August 13, 2023 | markets.businessinsider.com
RBC Capital Keeps Their Buy Rating on N-able (NABL)
August 12, 2023 | msn.com
JP Morgan Maintains N-able (NABL) Neutral Recommendation
August 10, 2023 | msn.com
N-able (NABL) Beats Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
August 10, 2023 | msn.com
N-able beats Q2 top and bottom line estimates; initiates Q3 and raises FY23 outlook
August 10, 2023 | finance.yahoo.com
N-able Announces Second Quarter 2023 Results
August 9, 2023 | benzinga.com
Earnings Outlook For N-able
August 8, 2023 | msn.com
Cellebrite DI Ltd. (CLBT) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates
August 3, 2023 | finance.yahoo.com
The Return Trends At N-able (NYSE:NABL) Look Promising
August 1, 2023 | finance.yahoo.com
N-able Announces New Partner-Focused Podcast Showcasing Stories of MSP Success
July 13, 2023 | finance.yahoo.com
N-able to Host Second Quarter Earnings Conference Call on August 10, 2023
July 10, 2023 | finance.yahoo.com
N-able (NYSE:NABL) shareholders have earned a 53% return over the last year
June 22, 2023 | finance.yahoo.com
N-able Receives Recognition from Comparably for Best Career Growth for Second Consecutive Year
June 21, 2023 | seekingalpha.com
N-able: Downgrading To Hold As Valuation Becomes Too Pricey
June 14, 2023 | finance.yahoo.com
N-able Honored with Four Stevies at the 2023 American Business Awards
June 5, 2023 | finance.yahoo.com
N-able, Inc.'s (NYSE:NABL) Stock Is Going Strong: Have Financials A Role To Play?
See More Headlines
Receive NABL Stock News and Ratings via Email

Sign-up to receive the latest news and ratings for N-able and its competitors with MarketBeat's FREE daily newsletter.

Company Calendar

Last Earnings
11/08/2021
Today
11/09/2023
Next Earnings (Confirmed)
11/13/2023
Fiscal Year End
12/31/2023
Get Stock Alerts

Industry, Sector and Symbol

Stock Exchange
NYSE
Industry
Prepackaged software
Sub-Industry
N/A
Sector
Business Services
Current Symbol
NYSE:NABL
CUSIP
N/A
CIK
1834488
Web
www.n-able.com
Phone
781-328-6490
Fax
N/A
Employees
1,462
Year Founded
N/A

Price Target and Rating

Average Stock Price Target
$15.13
High Stock Price Target
$16.50
Low Stock Price Target
$14.00
Potential Upside/Downside
+12.0%
Consensus Rating
Moderate Buy
Rating Score (0-4)
2.67
Research Coverage
3 Analysts

Profitability

EPS (Most Recent Fiscal Year)
$0.08
Trailing P/E Ratio
168.90
Forward P/E Ratio
75.06
P/E Growth
N/A
Net Income
$16.71 million
Net Margins
3.88%
Pretax Margin
8.25%
Return on Equity
3.76%
Return on Assets
2.23%

Debt

Debt-to-Equity Ratio
0.50
Current Ratio
2.49
Quick Ratio
2.49

Sales & Book Value

Annual Sales
$371.77 million
Price / Sales
6.63
Cash Flow
$0.30 per share
Price / Cash Flow
45.10
Book Value
$3.55 per share
Price / Book
3.81

Miscellaneous

Outstanding Shares
182,500,000
Free Float
180,985,000
Market Cap
$2.47 billion
Optionable
Not Optionable
Beta
0.47
Investing Strategies To Help Grow Your Retirement Income Cover
Investing Strategies To Help Grow Your Retirement Income

Need to stretch out your 401K or Roth IRA plan? Use these time-tested investing strategies to grow the monthly retirement income that your stock portfolio generates.

Get This Free Report

Key Executives

  • Mr. John Pagliuca (Age 46)
    CEO, Pres & Director
    Comp: $905.56k
  • Mr. Timothy James O'Brien (Age 36)
    Exec. VP & CFO
    Comp: $604.43k
  • Mr. Michael Adler (Age 50)
    Exec. VP and Chief Technology & Product Officer
    Comp: $682.53k
  • Mr. Joel Kemmerer
    Sr. VP & Chief Information Officer
  • Griffin Gyr
    Investor Relations Lead
  • Mr. Peter C. Anastos Esq. (Age 60)
    Exec. VP, Gen. Counsel & Sec.
  • Mr. Frank Colletti (Age 49)
    Exec. VP of Worldwide Sales
  • Mr. Jeff Nulsen
    Sr. VP & Chief Marketing Officer
  • Ms. Kathleen Pai (Age 39)
    Exec. VP & Chief People Officer
  • Mr. Kevin Bury
    Sr. VP & Chief Customer Officer

Key Competitors

View All Competitors

Insiders & Institutions

View All Insider Transactions
View All Institutional Transactions














NABL Stock Analysis - Frequently Asked Questions

Should I buy or sell N-able stock right now?

3 Wall Street analysts have issued "buy," "hold," and "sell" ratings for N-able in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating and 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should "moderate buy" NABL shares.
View NABL analyst ratings or view top-rated stocks.

What is N-able's stock price target for 2024?

3 Wall Street analysts have issued 12 month price targets for N-able's stock. Their NABL share price targets range from $14.00 to $16.50. On average, they predict the company's stock price to reach $15.13 in the next year. This suggests a possible upside of 12.0% from the stock's current price.
View analysts price targets for NABL or view top-rated stocks among Wall Street analysts.

How have NABL shares performed in 2023?

N-able's stock was trading at $10.28 on January 1st, 2023. Since then, NABL stock has increased by 31.4% and is now trading at $13.51.
View the best growth stocks for 2023 here.

Are investors shorting N-able?

N-able saw a decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 763,400 shares, a decrease of 17.0% from the September 30th total of 920,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 489,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days. Approximately 1.3% of the company's shares are short sold.
View N-able's Short Interest.

When is N-able's next earnings date?

The company is scheduled to release its next quarterly earnings announcement on Monday, November 13th 2023.
View our NABL earnings forecast.

How can I listen to N-able's earnings call?

N-able will be holding an earnings conference call on Monday, November 13th at 8:30 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

How were N-able's earnings last quarter?

N-able, Inc. (NYSE:NABL) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November, 8th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The business earned $88.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $86.74 million. N-able had a net margin of 3.88% and a trailing twelve-month return on equity of 3.76%.

What ETFs hold N-able's stock?

ETFs with the largest weight of N-able (NYSE:NABL) stock in their portfolio include Gabelli Automation ETF (GAST), Invesco Dynamic Software ETF (PSJ), Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF (PTF), SPDR Kensho Future Security ETF (FITE), Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF (CAFG) and ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (HACK).Direxion Daily S&P Expanded Tech Software Sector Bull 2X Shares (SWAR).

Who are N-able's major shareholders?

N-able's stock is owned by a number of retail and institutional investors. Top institutional investors include Bank of New York Mellon Corp (0.31%), Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. (0.30%), Principal Financial Group Inc. (0.21%), Swiss National Bank (0.08%), Jump Financial LLC (0.04%) and Teacher Retirement System of Texas (0.03%). Insiders that own company stock include Frank Colletti, John Pagliuca, Peter C Anastos and Tim James O'brien.
View institutional ownership trends.

This page (NYSE:NABL) was last updated on 11/9/2023 by MarketBeat.com Staff

My Account -