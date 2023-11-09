NYSE:NABL N-able (NABL) Stock Price, News & Analysis $13.47 -0.04 (-0.30%) (As of 09:39 AM ET) Add Compare Share Share Today's Range$13.46▼$13.5850-Day Range$12.61▼$13.6052-Week Range$9.26▼$15.44Volume4,905 shsAverage Volume531,587 shsMarket Capitalization$2.46 billionP/E Ratio168.40Dividend YieldN/APrice Target$15.13 Stock AnalysisStock AnalysisAnalyst ForecastsChartCompetitorsEarningsFinancialsHeadlinesInsider TradesOwnershipSEC FilingsShort InterestSocial MediaStock AnalysisAnalyst ForecastsChartCompetitorsEarningsFinancialsHeadlinesInsider TradesOwnershipSEC FilingsShort InterestSocial Media N-able MarketRank™ Stock AnalysisAnalyst RatingModerate Buy2.67 Rating ScoreUpside/Downside12.0% Upside$15.13 Price TargetShort InterestHealthy1.27% of Float Sold ShortDividend StrengthN/ASustainabilityN/ANews SentimentN/AInsider TradingSelling Shares$658,998 Sold Last QuarterProj. 2.3 Analyst's Opinion Consensus RatingN-able has received a consensus rating of Moderate Buy. The company's average rating score is 2.67, and is based on 2 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings.Price Target Upside/DownsideAccording to analysts' consensus price target of $15.13, N-able has a forecasted upside of 12.0% from its current price of $13.51.Amount of Analyst CoverageN-able has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days. Previous Next 5.0 Short Interest Percentage of Shares Shorted1.27% of the float of N-able has been sold short.Short Interest Ratio / Days to CoverN-able has a short interest ratio ("days to cover") of 1.6, which is generally considered an acceptable ratio of short interest to trading volume.Change versus previous monthShort interest in N-able has recently decreased by 17.02%, indicating that investor sentiment is improving significantly. Previous Next 0.0 Dividend Strength Dividend YieldN-able does not currently pay a dividend.Dividend GrowthN-able does not have a long track record of dividend growth. Previous Next N/A Sustainability and ESG Overall ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) ScoreThere is no current Upright™ data available for NABL. Previous Next N/A News and Social Media Coverage Previous Next 2.5 Company Ownership Insider Buying vs. Insider SellingIn the past three months, N-able insiders have sold more of their company's stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $658,998.00 in company stock.Percentage Held by InsidersOnly 0.83% of the stock of N-able is held by insiders.Percentage Held by Institutions97.34% of the stock of N-able is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company. Previous Next 1.9 Earnings and Valuation Earnings GrowthEarnings for N-able are expected to grow by 22.22% in the coming year, from $0.18 to $0.22 per share.Price to Earnings Ratio vs. the MarketThe P/E ratio of N-able is 168.90, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 112.53.Price to Earnings Ratio vs. SectorThe P/E ratio of N-able is 168.90, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Business Services sector average P/E ratio of about 30.52.Price to Book Value per Share RatioN-able has a P/B Ratio of 3.81. About N-able Stock (NYSE:NABL)N-able, Inc. provides cloud-based software solutions for managed service providers. The company's solutions enable MSPs to support digital transformation and growth within small and medium-sized enterprises. Its software platform is designed to be an enterprise-grade solution that serves as an operating system for its MSP partners and scales as their businesses grow. In addition, the company's platform provides remote monitoring and management, security solutions, and data protection as-a-service solutions. Further, Its platform includes security and data protection services, such as backup, recovery and disaster recovery, endpoint protection, patch management, web protection and content filtering, mail protection and archiving services. Additionally, the company engages in business management solutions comprising of automation and ticketing, password, documentation, and desktop management. N-able, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts. Email Address Company Calendar Last Earnings11/08/2021Today11/09/2023Next Earnings (Confirmed)11/13/2023Fiscal Year End12/31/2023Get Stock AlertsIndustry, Sector and Symbol Stock ExchangeNYSE Industry Prepackaged software Sub-IndustryN/A SectorBusiness Services Current SymbolNYSE:NABL CUSIPN/A CIK1834488 Webwww.n-able.com Phone781-328-6490FaxN/AEmployees1,462Year FoundedN/APrice Target and Rating Average Stock Price Target$15.13 High Stock Price Target$16.50 Low Stock Price Target$14.00 Potential Upside/Downside+12.0%Consensus RatingModerate Buy Rating Score (0-4)2.67 Research Coverage3 Analysts Profitability EPS (Most Recent Fiscal Year)$0.08 Trailing P/E Ratio168.90 Forward P/E Ratio75.06 P/E GrowthN/ANet Income$16.71 million Net Margins3.88% Pretax Margin8.25% Return on Equity3.76% Return on Assets2.23% Debt Debt-to-Equity Ratio0.50 Current Ratio2.49 Quick Ratio2.49 Sales & Book Value Annual Sales$371.77 million Price / Sales6.63 Cash Flow$0.30 per share Price / Cash Flow45.10 Book Value$3.55 per share Price / Book3.81Miscellaneous Outstanding Shares182,500,000Free Float180,985,000Market Cap$2.47 billion OptionableNot Optionable Beta0.47 Investing Strategies To Help Grow Your Retirement IncomeNeed to stretch out your 401K or Roth IRA plan? Use these time-tested investing strategies to grow the monthly retirement income that your stock portfolio generates.Get This Free Report Key ExecutivesMr. John Pagliuca (Age 46)CEO, Pres & Director Comp: $905.56kMr. Timothy James O'Brien (Age 36)Exec. VP & CFO Comp: $604.43kMr. Michael Adler (Age 50)Exec. VP and Chief Technology & Product Officer Comp: $682.53kMr. Joel KemmererSr. VP & Chief Information OfficerGriffin GyrInvestor Relations LeadMr. Peter C. Anastos Esq. (Age 60)Exec. VP, Gen. Counsel & Sec. Mr. Frank Colletti (Age 49)Exec. VP of Worldwide Sales Mr. Jeff NulsenSr. VP & Chief Marketing OfficerMs. Kathleen Pai (Age 39)Exec. VP & Chief People Officer Mr. Kevin BurySr. VP & Chief Customer OfficerMore ExecutivesKey CompetitorsLightspeed CommerceNYSE:LSPDCourseraNYSE:COURMarqetaNASDAQ:MQJamfNASDAQ:JAMFZeta GlobalNASDAQ:ZETAView All CompetitorsInsiders & InstitutionsCharles Schwab Investment Management Inc.Bought 36,624 shares on 11/8/2023Ownership: 0.304%Swiss National BankBought 1,400 shares on 11/8/2023Ownership: 0.077%Keeley Teton Advisors LLCSold 31,532 shares on 11/8/2023Ownership: 0.022%New York Life Investment Management LLCSold 4,249 shares on 11/8/2023Ownership: 0.015%Barclays PLCSold 2,164 shares on 11/7/2023Ownership: 0.018%View All Insider TransactionsView All Institutional Transactions NABL Stock Analysis - Frequently Asked Questions Should I buy or sell N-able stock right now? 3 Wall Street analysts have issued "buy," "hold," and "sell" ratings for N-able in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating and 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should "moderate buy" NABL shares. View NABL analyst ratings or view top-rated stocks. What is N-able's stock price target for 2024? 3 Wall Street analysts have issued 12 month price targets for N-able's stock. Their NABL share price targets range from $14.00 to $16.50. On average, they predict the company's stock price to reach $15.13 in the next year. This suggests a possible upside of 12.0% from the stock's current price. View analysts price targets for NABL or view top-rated stocks among Wall Street analysts. How have NABL shares performed in 2023? N-able's stock was trading at $10.28 on January 1st, 2023. Since then, NABL stock has increased by 31.4% and is now trading at $13.51. View the best growth stocks for 2023 here. Are investors shorting N-able? N-able saw a decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 763,400 shares, a decrease of 17.0% from the September 30th total of 920,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 489,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days. Approximately 1.3% of the company's shares are short sold. View N-able's Short Interest. When is N-able's next earnings date? The company is scheduled to release its next quarterly earnings announcement on Monday, November 13th 2023. View our NABL earnings forecast. How can I listen to N-able's earnings call? N-able will be holding an earnings conference call on Monday, November 13th at 8:30 AM Eastern. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link. How were N-able's earnings last quarter? N-able, Inc. (NYSE:NABL) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November, 8th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The business earned $88.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $86.74 million. N-able had a net margin of 3.88% and a trailing twelve-month return on equity of 3.76%. What ETFs hold N-able's stock? ETFs with the largest weight of N-able (NYSE:NABL) stock in their portfolio include Gabelli Automation ETF (GAST), Invesco Dynamic Software ETF (PSJ), Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF (PTF), SPDR Kensho Future Security ETF (FITE), Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF (CAFG) and ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (HACK).Direxion Daily S&P Expanded Tech Software Sector Bull 2X Shares (SWAR). Who are N-able's major shareholders? N-able's stock is owned by a number of retail and institutional investors. Top institutional investors include Bank of New York Mellon Corp (0.31%), Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. (0.30%), Principal Financial Group Inc. 