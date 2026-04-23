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Nabtesco (NCTKF) Expected to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Written by MarketBeat
April 23, 2026
Nabtesco logo with Transportation background
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Key Points

  • Nabtesco is expected to report quarterly results on Thursday, April 30, with analysts projecting $0.2528 EPS and $489.36 million in revenue.
  • The stock opened at $24.69; the company has a $2.89 billion market cap, a P/E of 31.65, and low leverage (debt-to-equity 0.03).
  • Nabtesco is a Tokyo-based manufacturer of precision motion control systems, transport systems (train doors, brakes, platform screen doors), and aircraft and hydraulic equipment.
  • Interested in Nabtesco? Here are five stocks we like better.

Nabtesco (OTCMKTS:NCTKF - Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its resultson Thursday, April 30th. Analysts expect Nabtesco to post earnings of $0.2528 per share and revenue of $489.36 million for the quarter.

Nabtesco Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:NCTKF opened at $24.69 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.65 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Nabtesco has a 12 month low of $22.77 and a 12 month high of $29.54.

About Nabtesco

(Get Free Report)

Nabtesco Corporation, headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, is a global manufacturer of precision motion control systems and equipment. Established in November 2003 through the reorganization of Teijin Seiki and related businesses, the company focuses on delivering high-performance, reliable components that meet stringent industrial requirements.

Its product portfolio spans several core segments, including Motion Control—comprising precision reduction gears, actuators and speed reducers—Transport Systems, which supplies automatic train door mechanisms, brake systems and platform screen doors, and Aircraft & Hydraulic Equipment, covering landing-gear actuation systems, hydraulic pumps and control valves for aerospace and industrial markets.

Featured Stories

Earnings History for Nabtesco (OTCMKTS:NCTKF)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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