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Nabtesco (OTCMKTS:NCTKF) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Written by MarketBeat
April 30, 2026
Nabtesco logo with Transportation background
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Key Points

  • Nabtesco reported quarterly EPS of $0.30, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05.
  • The stock was flat at $24.69 after the report, with a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E of 31.65 and a 52‑week range of $22.77–$29.54; balance‑sheet metrics include a debt‑to‑equity of 0.03 and current/quick ratios of 1.90/1.51.
  • Nabtesco, headquartered in Tokyo, is a global manufacturer of precision motion‑control systems serving Motion Control, Transport Systems and Aircraft & Hydraulic Equipment segments.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in June.

Nabtesco (OTCMKTS:NCTKF - Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05, Zacks reports.

Nabtesco Price Performance

OTCMKTS NCTKF remained flat at $24.69 during trading hours on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.90. Nabtesco has a fifty-two week low of $22.77 and a fifty-two week high of $29.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.65 and a beta of 0.05. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $26.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.44.

Nabtesco Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nabtesco Corporation, headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, is a global manufacturer of precision motion control systems and equipment. Established in November 2003 through the reorganization of Teijin Seiki and related businesses, the company focuses on delivering high-performance, reliable components that meet stringent industrial requirements.

Its product portfolio spans several core segments, including Motion Control—comprising precision reduction gears, actuators and speed reducers—Transport Systems, which supplies automatic train door mechanisms, brake systems and platform screen doors, and Aircraft & Hydraulic Equipment, covering landing-gear actuation systems, hydraulic pumps and control valves for aerospace and industrial markets.

See Also

Earnings History for Nabtesco (OTCMKTS:NCTKF)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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