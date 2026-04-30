Nabtesco (OTCMKTS:NCTKF) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Nabtesco (OTCMKTS:NCTKF - Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05, Zacks reports.

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Nabtesco Price Performance

OTCMKTS NCTKF remained flat at $24.69 during trading hours on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.90. Nabtesco has a fifty-two week low of $22.77 and a fifty-two week high of $29.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.65 and a beta of 0.05. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $26.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.44.

Nabtesco Company Profile

Nabtesco Corporation, headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, is a global manufacturer of precision motion control systems and equipment. Established in November 2003 through the reorganization of Teijin Seiki and related businesses, the company focuses on delivering high-performance, reliable components that meet stringent industrial requirements.

Its product portfolio spans several core segments, including Motion Control—comprising precision reduction gears, actuators and speed reducers—Transport Systems, which supplies automatic train door mechanisms, brake systems and platform screen doors, and Aircraft & Hydraulic Equipment, covering landing-gear actuation systems, hydraulic pumps and control valves for aerospace and industrial markets.

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