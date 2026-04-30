NACCO Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NC) Short Interest Down 20.3% in April

NACCO Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NC - Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totaling 24,915 shares, a decline of 20.3% from the March 31st total of 31,272 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 9,899 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

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NACCO Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NC traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $48.19. The stock had a trading volume of 9,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,500. The business's fifty day moving average is $51.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The company has a market cap of $362.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.42 and a beta of 0.50. NACCO Industries has a twelve month low of $32.16 and a twelve month high of $59.42.

NACCO Industries (NYSE:NC - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $66.78 million during the quarter. NACCO Industries had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 4.19%.

NACCO Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a $0.2525 dividend. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. NACCO Industries's dividend payout ratio is 42.80%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings cut shares of NACCO Industries from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, NACCO Industries has an average rating of "Hold".

Get Our Latest Analysis on NC

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NACCO Industries news, SVP Thomas A. Maxwell sold 1,785 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.55, for a total transaction of $86,661.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 5,944 shares of the company's stock, valued at $288,581.20. The trade was a 23.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Elizabeth Loveman sold 4,053 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.04, for a total value of $210,918.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 16,661 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $867,038.44. This trade represents a 19.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,500 shares of company stock valued at $383,073. Company insiders own 44.76% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in NACCO Industries by 362.9% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,583 shares of the company's stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in NACCO Industries by 1,788.9% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,040 shares of the company's stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,932 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in NACCO Industries during the fourth quarter worth $122,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its stake in NACCO Industries by 120.7% during the fourth quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the company's stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apeiron RIA LLC acquired a new position in NACCO Industries during the fourth quarter worth $223,000. 49.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NACCO Industries

NACCO Industries, Inc is a Cleveland, Ohio–based diversified holding company with a history spanning more than a century. Through its principal subsidiaries, the company operates in two primary business areas: coal mining and material-handling system design and manufacturing. Originally incorporated in 1913, NACCO has maintained a presence on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol NC since the 1920s, evolving its portfolio to meet changing market demands while preserving its core expertise in bulk commodities and industrial services.

The North American Coal Corporation, NACCO's coal mining segment, is among the largest producers of lignite coal in the United States.

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