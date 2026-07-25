Go Pro
→ Ticker Revealed: Pre-IPO Access to 'Next Elon Musk' Company (From Banyan Hill Publishing) (Ad)tc pixel

NACCO Industries (NYSE:NC) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average - Here's What Happened

Written by MarketBeat
July 25, 2026
NACCO Industries logo with Energy background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • NACCO Industries stock slipped below its 200-day moving average during Friday’s trading, with shares falling as low as $46.50 versus the $50.59 average. The stock last traded at $46.91 on relatively light volume.
  • Weiss Ratings downgraded NACCO Industries from “buy (b-)” to “hold (c+)” in a note issued Thursday, adding to the stock’s overall consensus Hold rating.
  • The company recently reported quarterly EPS of $1.17 on revenue of $62.77 million and also raised its quarterly dividend to $0.2625 per share, implying an annualized yield of about 2.2%.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by August 1st.

NACCO Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NC - Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $50.59 and traded as low as $46.50. NACCO Industries shares last traded at $46.9120, with a volume of 10,728 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings cut NACCO Industries from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, NACCO Industries has a consensus rating of "Hold".

Read Our Latest Research Report on NC

NACCO Industries Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $353.72 million, a P/E ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.59.

NACCO Industries (NYSE:NC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $62.77 million during the quarter. NACCO Industries had a return on equity of 5.04% and a net margin of 7.84%.

NACCO Industries Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st were given a $0.2625 dividend. This is an increase from NACCO Industries's previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 1st. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. NACCO Industries's dividend payout ratio is currently 36.59%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NACCO Industries

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in NACCO Industries by 9.6% in the second quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 4,567 shares of the company's stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in NACCO Industries by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 48,413 shares of the company's stock worth $2,516,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in NACCO Industries by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,406 shares of the company's stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in NACCO Industries by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,563 shares of the company's stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of NACCO Industries by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 7,455 shares of the company's stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.10% of the company's stock.

About NACCO Industries

(Get Free Report)

NACCO Industries, Inc is a Cleveland, Ohio–based diversified holding company with a history spanning more than a century. Through its principal subsidiaries, the company operates in two primary business areas: coal mining and material-handling system design and manufacturing. Originally incorporated in 1913, NACCO has maintained a presence on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol NC since the 1920s, evolving its portfolio to meet changing market demands while preserving its core expertise in bulk commodities and industrial services.

The North American Coal Corporation, NACCO's coal mining segment, is among the largest producers of lignite coal in the United States.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in NACCO Industries Right Now?

Before you consider NACCO Industries, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and NACCO Industries wasn't on the list.

While NACCO Industries currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

10 Stocks Powering The Next AI Boom Cover
10 Stocks Powering The Next AI Boom

The AI boom is creating opportunities across semiconductors, cloud computing, enterprise software, infrastructure, cybersecurity, and automation.

Inside this report, you’ll find 10 companies positioned to benefit as artificial intelligence moves from hype to real-world deployment and becomes a core growth driver for corporate America.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

The Ugliest Stocks in the Market Just Got a Very Expensive Vote of Confidence
The Ugliest Stocks in the Market Just Got a Very Expensive Vote of Confidence
By Bridget Bennett | July 20, 2026
tc pixel
Trump Takes Emergency Action - Plus Elon Musk's New Venture
Trump Takes Emergency Action - Plus Elon Musk's New Venture
From Altimetry (Ad)
Strait of Hormuz Tensions Spike Tanker Trade: These 2 Stocks Are Set to Benefit
Strait of Hormuz Tensions Spike Tanker Trade: These 2 Stocks Are Set to Benefit
By Dan Schmidt | July 19, 2026
Could Truth API Become Trump Media’s First Meaningful Revenue Driver?
Could Truth API Become Trump Media’s First Meaningful Revenue Driver?
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 22, 2026
Boxabl Disrupts Housing With A Tiny Float IPO
Boxabl Disrupts Housing With A Tiny Float IPO
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 22, 2026
tc pixel
Your book attached
Your book attached
From Profits Run (Ad)
Netflix May Be Cheap Enough to Tempt Buyers After Earnings Drop
Netflix May Be Cheap Enough to Tempt Buyers After Earnings Drop
By Chris Markoch | July 18, 2026
Premium Retail’s Stress Test Is Separating Winners From Losers
Premium Retail’s Stress Test Is Separating Winners From Losers
By Nathan Reiff | July 23, 2026

Recent Videos

A $1.5 Billion Ruling Just Exposed AI‘s Next Bottleneck.
A $1.5 Billion Ruling Just Exposed AI's Next Bottleneck.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Oil Just Hit $95. Get READY For What Comes Next.
Oil Just Hit $95. Get READY For What Comes Next.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
This Stock Trades Under $5. Analysts See It More Than Doubling.
This Stock Trades Under $5. Analysts See It More Than Doubling.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines