Naked Wines (LON:WINE) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average - Time to Sell?

Naked Wines plc (LON:WINE - Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 72.45 and traded as high as GBX 76.40. Naked Wines shares last traded at GBX 73, with a volume of 89,034 shares trading hands.

Get Naked Wines alerts: Sign Up

Naked Wines Stock Up 1.7%

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 72.45 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 73.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.40, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of £50.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.33.

Naked Wines declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, March 23rd that permits the company to repurchase 0 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company's management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Naked Wines

In other news, insider Jack Pailing bought 38,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 62 per share, for a total transaction of £23,560. Insiders acquired 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,712,000 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 17.93% of the company's stock.

Naked Wines Company Profile

Naked Wines plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of wines and spirits in the United Kingdom, the United States, and Australia. The company offers its products online.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Naked Wines, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Naked Wines wasn't on the list.

While Naked Wines currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here