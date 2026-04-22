Nancy Agee Purchases 650 Shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) Stock

Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB - Get Free Report) Director Nancy Agee bought 650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $39.05 per share, with a total value of $25,382.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 37,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,475,972.85. This trade represents a 1.75% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

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Atlantic Union Bankshares Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of AUB stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.21. The stock had a trading volume of 1,260,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,096,281. Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. has a 12-month low of $25.50 and a 12-month high of $42.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 0.82. The firm's 50-day moving average is $37.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.03). Atlantic Union Bankshares had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 15.53%.The firm had revenue of $371.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $391.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 13th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 13th. Atlantic Union Bankshares's dividend payout ratio is currently 72.55%.

Key Atlantic Union Bankshares News

Here are the key news stories impacting Atlantic Union Bankshares this week:

Positive Sentiment: Director Nancy H. Agee bought 650 shares, increasing her stake to 37,797 shares — insider buying can signal confidence from management. Read More.

Director Nancy H. Agee bought 650 shares, increasing her stake to 37,797 shares — insider buying can signal confidence from management. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Company commentary and press coverage emphasize strong loan growth, deposit-mix shifts and integration progress — these operational trends support longer-term margin and revenue improvement. Read More.

Company commentary and press coverage emphasize strong loan growth, deposit-mix shifts and integration progress — these operational trends support longer-term margin and revenue improvement. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Piper Sandler cut its price target to $45.00 from $47.50 but kept an "overweight" rating, implying continued analyst conviction and ~21% upside from current levels. That mixed action (lower PT but maintained rating) is supportive relative to a downgrade. Read More.

Piper Sandler cut its price target to $45.00 from $47.50 but kept an "overweight" rating, implying continued analyst conviction and ~21% upside from current levels. That mixed action (lower PT but maintained rating) is supportive relative to a downgrade. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Q1 earnings call transcript and presentation are available for deeper read — useful for parsing management commentary on margins, credit trends and integration execution. Read More.

Q1 earnings call transcript and presentation are available for deeper read — useful for parsing management commentary on margins, credit trends and integration execution. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Company filed its Q1 results and press release with full metrics — investors should review the release for NPAs, provision levels and deposit composition details. Read More.

Company filed its Q1 results and press release with full metrics — investors should review the release for NPAs, provision levels and deposit composition details. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Reported Q1 EPS of $0.89 missed the consensus ~$0.92 and revenue of $371.7M fell short of the ~$391M expected — the topline and slight EPS miss are the primary near-term drivers of downward pressure. Read More.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atlantic Union Bankshares

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. 1492 Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 91,151 shares of the company's stock worth $3,258,000 after purchasing an additional 26,426 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 36.8% in the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 829,469 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,645,000 after buying an additional 223,210 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA raised its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 6.6% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 22,667 shares of the company's stock valued at $810,000 after buying an additional 1,408 shares during the last quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares in the first quarter valued at about $295,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares in the first quarter valued at about $2,248,000. 78.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AUB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Atlantic Union Bankshares from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Stephens upped their price objective on Atlantic Union Bankshares from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Atlantic Union Bankshares from $47.50 to $45.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Research cut Atlantic Union Bankshares from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Atlantic Union Bankshares presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $42.89.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AUB

Atlantic Union Bankshares Company Profile

Atlantic Union Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, operating through its principal subsidiary Atlantic Union Bank. The company offers a full suite of commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses and institutions across Virginia, Maryland, North Carolina and the District of Columbia. Leveraging a network of full-service branches, commercial lending offices and digital platforms, Atlantic Union Bankshares focuses on relationship-driven solutions tailored to its regional client base.

Atlantic Union's product lineup includes traditional deposit accounts, such as checking, savings and money market accounts, along with certificates of deposit.

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