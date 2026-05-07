Nanobiotix (NASDAQ:NBTX) Hits New 1-Year High - Here's What Happened

Nanobiotix S.A. - Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:NBTX - Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $42.50 and last traded at $41.86, with a volume of 127920 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.77.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Nanobiotix in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Nanobiotix in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Nanobiotix from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Nanobiotix from $3.50 to $30.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $26.67.

View Our Latest Stock Report on NBTX

Nanobiotix Stock Performance

The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $32.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.41.

Nanobiotix (NASDAQ:NBTX - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.42 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nanobiotix S.A. - Sponsored ADR will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nanobiotix

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Nanobiotix by 2,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,625 shares of the company's stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Nanobiotix in the 3rd quarter worth about $101,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Nanobiotix in the 4th quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nanobiotix in the 4th quarter worth about $390,000. 38.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nanobiotix Company Profile

Nanobiotix is a clinical-stage biotechnology company headquartered in Paris, France, specializing in the development of novel nanopharmaceuticals to improve cancer treatment. The company's lead product, NBTXR3, is a first-in-class radioenhancer composed of hafnium oxide nanoparticles designed to amplify the effect of radiotherapy on tumor cells while sparing surrounding healthy tissue. Nanobiotix has established clinical programs across multiple cancer indications, including soft tissue sarcoma, head and neck cancer, and hepatocellular carcinoma.

Since its inception, Nanobiotix has advanced NBTXR3 through pivotal trials and secured CE Mark approval in Europe for the treatment of soft tissue sarcoma.

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