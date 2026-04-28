Nanobiotix (NASDAQ:NBTX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume - Here's What Happened

Nanobiotix S.A. - Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:NBTX - Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 113,522 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 124% from the previous session's volume of 50,586 shares.The stock last traded at $32.7780 and had previously closed at $33.11.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen restated a "buy" rating on shares of Nanobiotix in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Nanobiotix in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Nanobiotix from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $25.00.

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Nanobiotix Trading Up 0.0%

The company's fifty day moving average is $31.27 and its 200 day moving average is $25.12.

Nanobiotix (NASDAQ:NBTX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.42 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Nanobiotix S.A. - Sponsored ADR will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in shares of Nanobiotix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Nanobiotix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Nanobiotix by 2,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,625 shares of the company's stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nanobiotix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $390,000. 38.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nanobiotix Company Profile

Nanobiotix is a clinical-stage biotechnology company headquartered in Paris, France, specializing in the development of novel nanopharmaceuticals to improve cancer treatment. The company's lead product, NBTXR3, is a first-in-class radioenhancer composed of hafnium oxide nanoparticles designed to amplify the effect of radiotherapy on tumor cells while sparing surrounding healthy tissue. Nanobiotix has established clinical programs across multiple cancer indications, including soft tissue sarcoma, head and neck cancer, and hepatocellular carcinoma.

Since its inception, Nanobiotix has advanced NBTXR3 through pivotal trials and secured CE Mark approval in Europe for the treatment of soft tissue sarcoma.

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