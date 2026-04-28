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Nanobiotix (NASDAQ:NBTX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume - Here's What Happened

Written by MarketBeat
April 28, 2026
Nanobiotix logo with Medical background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Shares of Nanobiotix experienced an unusually high volume spike with 113,522 shares traded—up 124% from the prior session—last trading around $32.78 (prior close $33.11).
  • Analysts are mixed but tilted positive: four Buy ratings and one Sell produce an average rating of Moderate Buy with a consensus target of $25, although Guggenheim recently raised its target to $36, leaving the current price above the consensus target.
  • Nanobiotix is a clinical-stage biotech developing the radioenhancer NBTXR3 (CE Marked in Europe for soft tissue sarcoma); it reported Q — EPS of ($0.23) and revenue of $3.42M, while analysts forecast positive full-year EPS of 0.53.
  • Five stocks we like better than Nanobiotix.

Nanobiotix S.A. - Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:NBTX - Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 113,522 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 124% from the previous session's volume of 50,586 shares.The stock last traded at $32.7780 and had previously closed at $33.11.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen restated a "buy" rating on shares of Nanobiotix in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Nanobiotix in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Nanobiotix from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Nanobiotix

Nanobiotix Trading Up 0.0%

The company's fifty day moving average is $31.27 and its 200 day moving average is $25.12.

Nanobiotix (NASDAQ:NBTX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.42 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Nanobiotix S.A. - Sponsored ADR will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in shares of Nanobiotix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Nanobiotix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Nanobiotix by 2,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,625 shares of the company's stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nanobiotix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $390,000. 38.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nanobiotix Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nanobiotix is a clinical-stage biotechnology company headquartered in Paris, France, specializing in the development of novel nanopharmaceuticals to improve cancer treatment. The company's lead product, NBTXR3, is a first-in-class radioenhancer composed of hafnium oxide nanoparticles designed to amplify the effect of radiotherapy on tumor cells while sparing surrounding healthy tissue. Nanobiotix has established clinical programs across multiple cancer indications, including soft tissue sarcoma, head and neck cancer, and hepatocellular carcinoma.

Since its inception, Nanobiotix has advanced NBTXR3 through pivotal trials and secured CE Mark approval in Europe for the treatment of soft tissue sarcoma.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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